Best Beauty Looks Of The Week: January 29

Best Beauty Looks Of The Week: Emma Stone

1/12 Emma Stone

Say what you will about the menswear-inspired Dior blazer and sheer skirt combo Emma Stone sported at the SAG Awards, but her red lip and on-trend Repossi ear cuff were red carpet winners.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2/12 Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is on the record saying she hasn't had plastic surgery, and we think she looks fab as she ages gracefully.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

3/12 Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore set off her red tresses with a stunning emerald Givenchy Haute Couture gown and standout purple earrings by Chopard.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

4/12 Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley accessorised her stunning imperial purple gown by Erdem with a Serti Sur Vide pink, gold and diamond ear cuff at the 2015 SAG Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

5/12 Lupita Nyong'o

Do your best to get Lupita Nyong'o's standout pout - makeup artist Nick Barose used Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Lipcolor in Caprice to create a statement lip for the actor's SAG Awards' look.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

6/12 Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum's tousled bun and smoky winged eyes created a gorgeous romantic look for the SAG Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

7/12 Viola Davis

Viola Davis looked vibrant on the SAG Awards thanks to coral accents on her cheeks and earrings and a knockout white Max mara gown.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

8/12 Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones sported a long blunt fringe (and a gorgeous print dress!) at the SAG Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

9/12 Reese Witherspoon

Wild star Reese Witherspoon added a touch of warmth to her cool-as-a-cucumber white Armani gown with grey shades around her eyes and dark pink lips.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

10/12 Joan Collins

'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' must be Dame Joan Collins' beauty mantra.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

11/12 Drew Barrymore

We love the pop of colour Drew Barrymore's lippy gives her look at The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Show.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

12/12 Jessica Gomes and Jason Dundas

Closer to home, David Jones ambassadors Jessica Gomes and Jason Dundas made a handsome pair at this week's Heidi Klum Intimates Collection launch.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

