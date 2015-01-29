Say what you will about the menswear-inspired Dior blazer and sheer skirt combo Emma Stone sported at the SAG Awards, but her red lip and on-trend Repossi ear cuff were red carpet winners.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Julia Roberts is on the record saying she hasn't had plastic surgery, and we think she looks fab as she ages gracefully.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Julianne Moore set off her red tresses with a stunning emerald Givenchy Haute Couture gown and standout purple earrings by Chopard.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Keira Knightley accessorised her stunning imperial purple gown by Erdem with a Serti Sur Vide pink, gold and diamond ear cuff at the 2015 SAG Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Do your best to get Lupita Nyong'o's standout pout - makeup artist Nick Barose used Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Lipcolor in Caprice to create a statement lip for the actor's SAG Awards' look.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Emmy Rossum's tousled bun and smoky winged eyes created a gorgeous romantic look for the SAG Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Viola Davis looked vibrant on the SAG Awards thanks to coral accents on her cheeks and earrings and a knockout white Max mara gown.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rashida Jones sported a long blunt fringe (and a gorgeous print dress!) at the SAG Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Wild star Reese Witherspoon added a touch of warmth to her cool-as-a-cucumber white Armani gown with grey shades around her eyes and dark pink lips.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' must be Dame Joan Collins' beauty mantra.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We love the pop of colour Drew Barrymore's lippy gives her look at The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Show.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Closer to home, David Jones ambassadors Jessica Gomes and Jason Dundas made a handsome pair at this week's Heidi Klum Intimates Collection launch.
Caroline McCredie/Getty Images