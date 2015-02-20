How Celebs REALLY Get Red Carpet-Ready

Want to look as good as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on the red carpet? These five tips will help!
Add 2000 more steps to your day, recommends Harley. "I’m a huge advocate of tracking steps as the first step in burning fat. Normally, I have my clients commit to doing at least 10,000 steps a day—it’s easier than you think! But when they want to kick it up for award season, I have them make sure their Fitbit reads at least 12,000 steps a day for at least one week leading up to the red carpet."
There's a reason Corrine Foxx hashtagged her pizza photo #iamstarving - she probably literally was. "If it’s your birthday, have some cake," says Harley. "But if you’re going to the Oscars, be flawless. I typically tell clients they should allow for some flexibility in their diet in the form of two “free” meals a week. These are meals they can do whatever they want. These anything goes meals help them keep their cravings in check, and make sticking to a diet easier and more realistic. However, if they’re lucky enough to be attending the Oscars, I suggest they hold off on the pizza and desserts until after the big event."
Blending is your friend, says Harley. “While most people intend to eat perfectly, the fact is, many do not. The number one reason: Time! Many of my clients have benefited from focusing on the simplicity and efficiency of using a blender for the few days leading up to an award show. I have them blend at least two meals a day. In fact, I actually send them one of my blenders in January with a little care package full of all the ingredients they need to eat perfectly.”
"I cannot stress enough how important sleep is," emphasises Harley. "If you don’t get enough, you look and feel tired and stressed. I know it’s tempting to stay up and watch just one more episode of Gossip Girl on Netflix, but save it for the next night and get the extra 30 minutes of sleep. Your energy, metabolism, eyes, skin, and immune system will be better for it. Keep in mind you can’t store sleep. Sleeping in until noon on Saturday doesn’t make up for the four hours of sleep you got on Friday."
Put away the bubbly, Rihanna! "Alcohol and salt can cause you to retain water, and even the fittest physiques can look doughy and pallid if you overdo the bloating brothers (salt and alcohol). Make sure you drink tons of water," says Harley.
