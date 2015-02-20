3/6 How Celebs REALLY Get Red Carpet-Ready

There's a reason Corrine Foxx hashtagged her pizza photo #iamstarving - she probably literally was. "If it’s your birthday, have some cake," says Harley. "But if you’re going to the Oscars, be flawless. I typically tell clients they should allow for some flexibility in their diet in the form of two “free” meals a week. These are meals they can do whatever they want. These anything goes meals help them keep their cravings in check, and make sticking to a diet easier and more realistic. However, if they’re lucky enough to be attending the Oscars, I suggest they hold off on the pizza and desserts until after the big event."

Getty Images/Instagram