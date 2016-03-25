Back when she was just entering the scene as an indie artist only the cool kids knew about, Gaga performed at Chicago music festival Lollapalooza with scene-y “emo” hair. #neverforget
Getty
Gaga’s iconic hair bow - made of real hair - was a trademark look. In the early years of her fame, it was on the side of her head - in later years, it would sit right at the top
Getty
Gaga has worn lace-based ensembles on the red carpet several times. She didn’t just stop at the clothes, though - she oftentimes crafted masks made of lace. The beaming halo headpiece makes it clear: Gaga was to be worshipped.
Getty
Ombre hair was a huge trend in 2010 - but Gaga took it to the next level with platinum blending into cartoon yellow. The bubblegum pink lips added to the candy sweet look.
Getty
How do you accessorise a slab of red meat on your head? With talon nails, giant jewels, silver hair, scarlet lipstick, and long lashes
Getty
Gaga, photographed by Nick Knight, sports her famous alien prosthetics, flowing wild hair, and the most intense cat eyes in history.
Nick Knight
Gaga became a modern-day pop art Grecian goddess with her short pink bob, purple lips, and bleached eyebrows.
Vogue
We’re pretty sure this is a wig - bleaching your hair white and then turning it into locs might be too much effort, even for Gaga. As usual, her skin is flawless and her statement lips are shaded red.
Getty
Your Coachella floral crown has nothing on Gaga’s seashell and flower crown. The giant (and probably heavy) headpiece topped off green-tinted blonde waves.
Getty
Gaga’s platinum hair is topped off with inflatable octopus arms while she performs on stage for her ARTPOP tour in Florida. Gotta love her dedication to marine creatures.
Getty
Lady Gaga appears on the luxury magazine’s cover with a toned down, soft makeup and hair look. The result is very un-Gaga but so beautiful.
Porter
While she was performing jazz standards with Tony Bennett on their collaborative Cheek to Cheek album, Gaga channeled Cher with her permed hair.
Gaga resembled a high-fashion mermaid with her ethereal silver hair, metallic green-silver eyeshadow, and cat eyes.
Getty
Photographed by Michael Avedon, Gaga sports a pixie cut, sharp eyeliner, and dark lips in this vintage-inspired look.
While we're used to Gaga shocking crowds, this beauty look was elegant and minimalist on the singer at the Oscars and we loved it.