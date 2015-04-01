News

50 Shades Of Dye

50 Shades Of Dye

1/20 Hilary Duff

Newly single Hilary Duff debuted her mermaid-hued 'do via Instagram in March.

MORE: Hilary Duff Dyes Hair Turquoise

Getty Images

2/20 Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has had purple hair for so long it seems like it's her natural shade!

Getty Images

3/20 Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie spruced up an all-black ensemble with a splash of pink hair at the Golden Slipper Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse in March.

Getty Images

4/20 Lily Allen

Lily Allen, pictured here in February 2015, looks very pleased with her rainbow hair.

Getty Images

5/20 Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora coloured her tresses a subtle shade of pink to illuminate the Christmas lights at Westfield in London in 2014.

Getty Images

6/20 Frankie J. Grande

Frankie J. Grande, Ariana's little brother, defies gravity with his pink-tipped hairstyle.

Getty Images

7/20 Nicole Richie

Blue was the shade of the day for Nicole Richie's hair in October 2014.

Getty Images

8/20 Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani couldn't resist the lure of pink in the lead-up to Christmas 2014.

Getty Images

9/20 Kylie Jenner

Junior Kardashian clan member Kylie Jenner switches the usual blonde for turquoise in this ombre-style 'do.

Getty Images

10/20 Lilly Allen

Singer Lily Allen sported a purple 'do at the Chanel Dinner Celebrating N°5 THE FILM by Baz Luhrmann in 2014.

Getty Images

11/20 Demi Lovato

Pop star Demi Lovato went for vivid pink at a pre-Grammy party in 2014.

Getty Images

12/20 Lena Dunham

Actor, writer and director Lena Dunham spent a brief period in 2014 with distinctive green hair.

Getty Images

13/20 Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie makes a purple rinse tres chic.

Getty Images

14/20 Katy Perry

Katy Perry's latest foray into the world of rainbow hair was this emerald experiment in 2014.

Getty Images

15/20 Tyler Oakley

YouTube star Tyler Oakley joins in on the fun, sporting blue hair on the red carpet in 2014.

Getty Images

16/20 Jaime King

Actress Jaime King dipped her ends in blue dye back in 2012.

Getty Images

17/20 Katy Perry

Katy Perry matches her bubblegum-blue hair with her skirt at a pre-Grammy event in 2012.

Getty Images

18/20 Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato added blue to her repertoire in 2013.

Getty Images

19/20 Katy Perry

Katy Perry is a bonafide veteran of the rainbow hair trend. Here she is back in 2011 showing off a bright pink 'do.

Getty Images

20/20 Kesha

Singer Kesha goes rainbow at a Humane Society event.

Getty Images

