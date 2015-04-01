Newly single Hilary Duff debuted her mermaid-hued 'do via Instagram in March.
Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne has had purple hair for so long it seems like it's her natural shade!
Getty Images
Nicole Richie spruced up an all-black ensemble with a splash of pink hair at the Golden Slipper Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse in March.
Getty Images
Lily Allen, pictured here in February 2015, looks very pleased with her rainbow hair.
Getty Images
Singer Rita Ora coloured her tresses a subtle shade of pink to illuminate the Christmas lights at Westfield in London in 2014.
Getty Images
Frankie J. Grande, Ariana's little brother, defies gravity with his pink-tipped hairstyle.
Getty Images
Blue was the shade of the day for Nicole Richie's hair in October 2014.
Getty Images
Gwen Stefani couldn't resist the lure of pink in the lead-up to Christmas 2014.
Getty Images
Junior Kardashian clan member Kylie Jenner switches the usual blonde for turquoise in this ombre-style 'do.
Getty Images
Singer Lily Allen sported a purple 'do at the Chanel Dinner Celebrating N°5 THE FILM by Baz Luhrmann in 2014.
Getty Images
Pop star Demi Lovato went for vivid pink at a pre-Grammy party in 2014.
Getty Images
Actor, writer and director Lena Dunham spent a brief period in 2014 with distinctive green hair.
Getty Images
Nicole Richie makes a purple rinse tres chic.
Getty Images
Katy Perry's latest foray into the world of rainbow hair was this emerald experiment in 2014.
Getty Images
YouTube star Tyler Oakley joins in on the fun, sporting blue hair on the red carpet in 2014.
Getty Images
Actress Jaime King dipped her ends in blue dye back in 2012.
Getty Images
Katy Perry matches her bubblegum-blue hair with her skirt at a pre-Grammy event in 2012.
Getty Images
Singer Demi Lovato added blue to her repertoire in 2013.
Getty Images
Katy Perry is a bonafide veteran of the rainbow hair trend. Here she is back in 2011 showing off a bright pink 'do.
Getty Images
Singer Kesha goes rainbow at a Humane Society event.
Getty Images