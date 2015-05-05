Beauty Trends from the 2015 Met Gala

It’s one our our favorite events on the annual fashion calendar: the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala. Otherwise known as the MET Gala. It’s when stars take risks with their fashion and beauty looks. Case in point: from ruby red lips, to intricate up-dos, we’ve rounded up the most dramatic trends from the red carpet. Oh, and we couldn’t resist a couple of special mentions.
Actress Diane Kruger went for a bright red lip, set off perfectly with loose waves that were accessorised with fresh flowers.
The British model looked flawless as usual with her dark red lip and slick hair do, which complemented her Atelier Versace gown and Christian Louboutin shoes entirely.
The 22-year-old looked super glam with her bright red lip. She accessorised her sleek brunette locks with a stunning white orchid head piece. She wore a silk white Vera Wang gown. Celebrity makeup artist, Jake Bailey, said: “I kept her skin fresh and relatively matte for a porcelain effect, and elongated her eyes with a sharp black line and lots of lashes and mascara. I finished the look with a classic matte red lip.”
The singer’s red lip perfectly matched her stunning ruby Tom Ford dress. No one can rock platinum hair and dark brows quite like she can.
Always one to take a risk, actress Sarah-Jessica Parker rocked a Chinese opera-inspired Philip Treacy headpiece and turquoise smoky eye combo.
The 18-year-old Kiwi singing sensation rocked a smoky eye perfectly, with winged eyeliner and plenty or mascara. Her nude lip topped off the teen’s look as did her timeless blue backless Calvin Klein gown.
There’s a reason we heart the 22-year-old model so much. The British stunner looked edgy and super cool with her slick hair, smoky eye and Chinese-themed body art. Forget the dress – she stepped out in a black bodysuit.
The Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel took goth vampy to a new sexy with her dark fringe, plum lips and superb smoky eye. She wore a Marc Jacobs dress,
Model Poppy Delevingne went for lots of glamour ticking two trends boxes - a smoky eye and chic top knot. Her red dress by Marchesa at the MOMA was decorated with poppies. We see what you did there.
The Aussie model looked gorgeous with a Chinese-inspired bun styled on top of her head. We love her Charlotte Olympia pussycat purse – tres cute.
The 36-year-old blonde bombshell had the perfect amount of hair bling to top off her updo. She truly glittered in her gold Michael Kors dress.
The British model took hair bling to the extreme with this phenomenal gold piece. Hashtag #ExtremeUpdo
Leave it to Lady Gaga to turn heads when she hits the red carpet. Best eyebrows of the night have to be awarded to her – that is, if you count black caterpillars as on trend. Her Balenciaga ensemble boasted in 14,000 sheared feathers and rhinestones.
Katie Holmes stunned fans with her blunt bob. However, the joke's on us - it turned out to be a wig by Alterna stylist DJ Quintero. Her blue sparkly Zac Posen gown was not fake.
