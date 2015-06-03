Best Beauty Buys Fit For A Royal

What would one find in one's Royal beauty cabinet? We've rounded up the best beauty buys, that won't break the Royal budget.
Getty
Clarins was awarded a Royal warrant of appointment by HM The Queen in 2007 as 'manufacturers of skin care and cosmetics'. The Queen herself is a fan of the Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, $38, a best seller since 1979.
Bee venom was the secret behind Kate Middleton's wedding day glow. The treatment was recommended to the Duchess of Cambridge by her stepmother-in-law Camilla, who swears by the product. Try Abeeco Original Bee Venom Mask, $79, which stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, which creates a tightening and smoothing effect.
US Weekly reported that to fight fine lines without using potentially harmful retinoids during her pregnancy and while breast-feeding, the Duchess of Cambridge used Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, $21.95, to keep wrinkles at bay.
Molton Brown was granted a Royal Warrant in recognition of their status as ‘supplier of toiletries’ to HM The Queen – Master of Household in 2013. The Lime and Patchouli Hand Wash, $39, is sure to keep your mitts Her Majesty approved!
The Duchess of Cambridge, known for her thrifty ways, was seen stocking up on Nivea Visage’s Pure & Natural Moisturising Day Cream, $12.99. Available from supermarkets and chemists, it proves you don’t have to spend a fortune for good skin.
Champagne? Diamonds? Yes please darling! Klara Cosmetics Diamond Eyeshadow in Sparkling Champagne, $22, will ensure your eyelids are Buckingham Palace ready.
French magazine Closer came under fire for publishing photos of Kate Middleton sunbathing topless while staying at the French chateau of the Queen's nephew, Lord Linley. Although the royal baps were papped, we couldn’t get past her amazing hair – surely she must have been using Kerastase Paris Densifique Serum Jeunesse, $98, to achieve such incredible shine.
D.R Harris is one of London’s oldest pharmacies and holds the Royal Warrants to Her Majesty the Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales. The world famous D.R Harris Embossed Almond Oil Soap, $12.95, is rich in almond oil and lanolin to prevent dryness whilst the fragrance is slightly rose geranium.
Award-winning hairdresser Charles Worthington has an MBE from the Queen. Her Majesty liked him so much, she even asked him to be the royal hairdresser, however due to travel commitments and Charles' hectic schedule, he had to decline! For flyaways that won’t budge during one’s duties, try D Charles Worthington Style Setter Long Lasting Max Hold Hairspray , $15.99.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have never been shy of a bit of hair bling. The Lady Jayne Luxe Collection , $15.99 - $19.99, features pearls and diamantes that add that a Royal touch of class to any do.