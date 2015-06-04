NSW: Chanel Stewart, 19

Chanel is a firm favourite to be crowned Miss Universe Australia, with online bookmaker sportsbet.com.au having her come in at $4.75. Monika Radulovic is second pick at $6.00.
Brittany Taylor hails from Perth, Australia. She is completing a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism.
University graduate Daisy has a passion for the outdoors and especially loves camping in remote spots such as Uluru.
Kayla, a keen soccer player, is in the final year of her degree majoring in Social Psychology and Marketing.
Netball-lover Melissa is a qualified hairdresser and owns her own business.
Nonny hails from Western Australia is a university graduate. She hopes to work in both the fashion industry and PR in the future.
This WA beauty is completing her degree in Health and Physical Education Studies at the University of Notre Dame. The travel-lover also enjoys dancing and boxing.
Alecia McCallum is currently studying her Bachelor of Childhood & Primary teaching at Newcastle University. Alecia is passionate about performing and recently became a Newcastle Knights cheerleader.
Alicia is studying her Bachelor of Education. She is passionate about health and fitness and loves to travel.
Kate is currently studying a Bachelor of Journalism and has a writing internship with MTV.
Claire his a university graduate who is currently in the process of making her own evening gown for the competition.
Monika hails from Sydney and last year graduated with a Bachelor of Psychology with honours. Her future plans involve completing her masters in Psychology, focusing on children and adolescents.
Tasha is currently studying a Bachelor of Event Management and is a personal trainer and pilates instructor.
Alexandra is from the Gold Coast and has completed her studies in Fashion Design and Business, as well as a Bachelor of Nutritional Medicine.
Madeliene is a professional dancer working and training all over the world. She has worked as The Little Mermaid at Tokyo’s Disneyland and trained at the Broadway Dance Centre in NYC.
Madeline's parents own and run their own cane and cattle farm. Having grown up on a farm, Madeline loves being outdoors.
La’Ace has completed her studies in Veterinary Science and has become a qualified owner, trainer and drive for QLD Racing. She is looking at studying nutrition and natural health in the near future.
Danielle hails from Queensland and is currently studying Accounting and Business Law. She'll be starting her Bachelor degree in Nutrition and Naturopathy later in the year.
Shania lives in Townsville, North Queensland, and is currently studying Business Management.
Holly is from the sunny Gold Coast and has always been an active girl; she loves various sports and spending her time outdoors.
Amelia is a student at Monash University and is currently an Arts History Major. In her spare time, she works on her first three-part novel series which she hopes to publish one day.
Jayne has a bachelor degree in Journalism and volunteers in the AWARE Wildlife Rescue.
Jessica is studying Speech and Language Pathology at Deakin University. She can speak German fluently.
Lydia is currently studying her Bachelor in Health Science at Deakin University. She owns her own personal training business.
Nasir is juggling studying a Bachelor of Marketing while working full time. She moved to Australia when she was 11 and is considered a tri-citizen - South Sudanese, Ethiopian and Australian.
Sarah is enrolled in a Bachelor of Business and Communication Design. She loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Scotland and China.
Stephanie is one month away from graduating from her Marketing Degree at RMIT University. Stephanie is also studying acting and is a qualified make-up artist.
Tarrah is currently studying her Bachelor of Education at Deakin University and has just retired from her professional ballet career.
Ruby hails from Canberra and is living in Sydney. The university graduate is working as a journalist.
Hayley is from Hobart and is focussed on attending the Aviation College later in the year.
Kayla is a student at the University of Tasmania, in her fourth year of her Bachelor of Arts/Law and Philosophy.
Monica is from Launceston and will be become a qualified hairdresser and nail technician this year.
Stella has always had a passion for musical theatre and has had numerous lead roles.
Megan is in her final year of studying her Bachelor of Nursing at the University of South Australia. Megan loves baking delicious desserts for family and friends.
Chrisney's daily job consists of her working with five-metre plus salt water Crocodiles alongside National Geographies Wild Outback Wrangler, Matt Wright. Chrisney also is a tour guide on her family’s Indigenous traditional land – Litchfield National Park.