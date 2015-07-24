If you get a particularly fat pay cheque from the tax man, why not splurge on Bioeffect Limited Edition EGF Serum, $650? The anti-aging beauty treatment improves the skin's appearance by encouraging it to repair its own cells, making you look younger, no matter how many hours you out in at the office.
To help banish wrinkles, try applying Kerstin Florian Caviar Night Crème, $287, before you go to bed. As it’s name suggests, it contains actual caviar, which is known for its skin-moisturising, regenerating and protecting properties. Best applied with a glass of champagne in hand!
You can never have too many lippies. We love Neek Skin Organics 100% Vegan Lipstick, $38, which are kind to your lips and the environment.
For a foundation that is pure luxury, try Lancome Absolue Essence Foundation , $140. It’s made from citrus essential oil to stimulate regeneration, camelia oil to improve the skin’s barrier and countless other anti-ageing ingredients.
There’s nothing better than putting on a face or hair mask, sitting in the bath and relaxing with a gorgeous candle. The luscious Palm Beach Pear & Cinnamon Deluxe Soy Candle, $99.95, makes us think of mulled wine and winter snuggles under the doona.
Speaking of masks, a great hair one is the Molton Brown Mer-rouge Deep Conditioning Mask, $55. It contains Atlantic Ocean mer-rouge seaweed to deeply condition your hair, vegetable proteins to help enrich and smooth and intensive conditioners help soften, detangle and reduce the risk of breakage.
For a great face mask , try using the Jurlique Intense Recovery Mask, $80. Great of reducing fine lines, it’s made from natural clay and is packed full of antioxidant ingredients.
For expert makeup application, invest in some great brushes. Real Techniques Bold Metals Collection Makeup Brushes, $39-$65, are colour coded by application and come in sleek metallics - gold (base), silver (eyes) and rose gold (finish). They feature highest-grade synthetic brush fibres, giving them a soft, luxurious feel. Buy one - or treat yourself to the whole set of seven!
This special limited edition fragrance, See By Chloé Si Belle , $140, is feminine, floral and fresh with a hint of musk. Light enough to wear everyday to work and bold enough for a night out on the weekend.
For an intensive overnight anti-ageing treatment, try Alpha-H Liquid Laser Super Anti-Ageing Balm, $129. The nourishing balm is jam-packed full of ingredients including Macadamia Oil, Vitamin C, Cucumber, Hibiscus, White Mulberry, Vitamin E and Lavender, Patchouli and Mandarin Oils which work leave your skin nourished – and younger looking.
For soft, shiny hair it’s worth splurging on Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo, $68, and Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner, $68. Both are ultra-hydrating and work to softens and smooth each cuticle to undo the damage caused by styling – and age. Your split ends will thank you.
If you want to treat your pearly whites to a little love, invest in a Philips Diamond Clean Pink, $299.95. It’s sure to give you a dazzling smile, perfect for pulling out when you ask for that payrise at work!