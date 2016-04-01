Face Wipes

Forget cleansing and toning and instead swipe your sweaty face clean with some lovely scented facial wipes. Most wipes these days come in a variety of options to suit your skin, whether it be sensitive, oily or dry.
Try: WotNot wipes which are 100% natural and made with certified organic ingredients.
Not everyone has the time to wash and blow-dry their hair after each gym session. Dry shampoo refreshes your hair and mops up sweat around your hair line. Just hold the can about 30cms away from your head and spray lightly. Massage into the scalp and blast with a hair dryer or brush out. You can now get dry shampoos in different colours so you won’t have the white residue left over from old school dry shampoos.
Try: evo water killer dry shampoo, which is a 2-in-1 dry shampoo and styling spray.
Your skin can get a little hot and bothered during and after a sweat session. Keep your skin hydrated and cool with a facial mist that will also sooth the skin. In summer, pop it in the fridge for a refreshing blast.
Try: Enbacci Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating Essence with Grape Stem Cells, which balances, tones and refreshes your skin.
It’s common sense really but deodorant doesn’t have to be boring. These days there are some super cute travel sizes available with gorgeous scents.
Try: M’Beze deodorettes which are compact and come in a solid stick for convenient application.
Tinted moisturisers are a great multipurpose product - they're usually a moisturiser, tint, sunscreen and in some cases anti-aging product all in one. They’re a very handy product to keep in your gym bag for post workout sessions.
Try: The Balm Shelter Tinted Moisturiser which has a SPF of 18 leaves you with a natural, dewy complexion.