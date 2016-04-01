Face Wipes

2/5 Dry Shampoo

Not everyone has the time to wash and blow-dry their hair after each gym session. Dry shampoo refreshes your hair and mops up sweat around your hair line. Just hold the can about 30cms away from your head and spray lightly. Massage into the scalp and blast with a hair dryer or brush out. You can now get dry shampoos in different colours so you won’t have the white residue left over from old school dry shampoos.

Try: evo water killer dry shampoo, which is a 2-in-1 dry shampoo and styling spray.