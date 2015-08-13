The ‘Blurred Lines’ model looks just as good with clothes as she does without at the premiere of We Are Your Friends in London. We love her smoky lids and shimmery bronze lips. Her skin is so flawless we can’t even tell if she’s actually wearing any foundation or not!
Our favourite blonde babe at the America's Got Talent season 10 taping in New York City. It’s those silvery lids, those immaculate beachy curls, bronzed cheeks and little cheeky lips that grab us every time.
We adore the actress’ black hair and pink baby doll look at the Summer TCA Party in California. So gorgeous are those pinky purple lids, glossy Barbie lips and rosy blushed cheeks.
A sleek and contemporary look from the actress at carpet arrivals of the Summer TCA Party in California. She’s paired a soft shimmery lid with pink blushed and red wine lips.
Our favourite look from the bunch. The actress nailed the glam look at the Summer TCA Party in California with black kohl-lined eyes, shimmery bottom lids, an edgy wavy blonde ‘do and bright orange lips.
The singer on her way to Ralph Lauren's The Polo Bar Cafe in New York City looking fab with glossy nude lips, immaculately bronzed cheeks and a long, rich chocolate mane.
The actress at the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards in London looking fiery in a low cut dress and deep merlot lipstick. We are envious of her thick luscious braided hair, so much natural volume! Not to mention those eyes pop without the need for much shimmery shadow and black mascara.
Or should we call her Mrs Ritchie? Either way, she’s rocking a sexy yet classic look at the premiere of The Man From U.N.C.L.E in London with smoky lids, dark lined eyes, gold dusted cheeks and rosy metallic lips.
The young and talented singer rocking the ‘sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll’ look at the premiere of Mistress Fox America in California with smoky black lids, hot pink lips and side swooshed messy golden 'do.
This lovely lady just radiated with beauty at the Summer TCA party in West Hollywood! Her skin is flawless, so soft and dewy; her lips are nude and glossy; her eyes shiny and wide and hair ‘do hot and fearless!
The actress looking like Blake Lively’s doppelganger at the Summer TCA Party in California. It’s those piercing blue shimmery eyes and silky blonde ‘do that make her look like she could be Lively’s twin sis. Her skin is incredible, bronzed to perfection and those lids are lined like a pro. How awesome is that watermelon lipstick colour?
