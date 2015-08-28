News

1/13 Products to Lift Dad's Cool Factor

Forget the novelty mugs and golf balls this year for Father’s Day and instead treat Dad to a few on-trend beauty products. He’ll be sure to thank you when his skin and hair are looking on point – and you’ll win some bonus brownie points with Mum too!

2/13 Shu Uemura Art of Hair Cleansing Oil Shampoo

If Dad’s going to wash his hair, he may as well do it in style! We absolutely love the Shu Uemura Limited Edition Art Series Collaboration Cleansing Oil Shampoo, $73. Fashion designer Emma Mulholland, illustrator Andrew Archer and tattooist Dean Carlyle have all leant their talents to a limited edition production of the iconic cleansing oil shampoo. Almost too cool to use.

3/13 Hanz de Fuko Quicksand

Hanz de Fuko Quicksand, $29.95, is the secret goop behind David Beckham’s hair. The powder-to-crème formula creates a matte texture we well as volume. If it’s good enough for Becks, it’s good enough for Dad!

4/13 David Beckham Beyond Eau de Toilette

Now that you‘ve got Dad’s hair sorted to look like Beckham’s, it’s time to make sure he smells as good as him too! David Beckham Beyond Eau de Toilette, $39, is an incredible blend of spicy cardamom, zesty grapefruit, black pepper, cedarwood, geranium, patchouli, vanilla and leather.

5/13 Paula’s Choice PC4Men Collection Lip Balm

Every dad needs a bit of a helping hand when it comes to grooming – especially when it comes to things like lips, which are often forgotten. Paula’s Choice PC4Men Collection Lip Balm , $16, has SPF 50 to ensure Dad’s lips stay protected and hydrated from the elements.

6/13 Remington SmartEdge Pro Advanced Shaver

For all those hipster dads out there, the Remington SmartEdge Pro Advanced Shaver, $149.95, is perfect. It comes with a nifty beard and sideburn trimmer and has heaps of other cool features, like being 100% waterproof and up to 60 minutes cordless use.

7/13 The Jojoba Company’s 100% Natural Australian Jojoba Oil

Now he's trimmed, it's time to treat. Hydrating to the skin, The Jojoba Company’s 100% Natural Australian Jojoba Oil, $29.95, is perfect for the bearded Dad. Not only does it help soften and tame beard hair of all sorts, it also keeps facial fuzz flake free and smelling fresh.

8/13 The Body Shop White Musk Sport Hair & Body Wash

Get Dad to lather up with The Body Shop White Musk Sport Hair & Body Wash, $18.95. It’s a combined body and hair cleanser that will leave Dad smelling all zesty with hints of grapefruit, lemon and amber.

9/13 Molton Brown Anti-fatigue Bai Ji Eye Gel

Molton Brown Anti-fatigue Bai Ji Eye Gel, $49, is a cooling, under-eye gel with bai ji extract to energise Dad’s tired eyes.

10/13 Kérastase Paris Densifique Density Activator

For the dad that’s a little thinning on top, the Kérastase Paris Densifique Density Activator, $150, significantly improves hair density. The pack includes six 30ml bottles that boost follicular activity, leaving Dad with fuller looking hair.

11/13 Rituals Cosmetics Shave Repair

Dad almost needs a half up bun, AKA a Hun, to use the Rituals Cosmetics Shave Repair, $37, from the brand’s Samurai range. The shave repair features basil and tiger grass to protect and nourish the skin. He’ll be sure to say ‘Arigato’.

12/13 Make Defined Paste

We love this cheeky brand’s approach to men’s hair. Tell Dad if he want’s his hair to ‘grow some balls’ then Make Defined Paste, $21.95, is the styling product for him! Guaranteed to keep hair in place, despite ‘rain, wind and alien invasions’.

13/13 Thalgo Groomed for Success Kit

For a complete starter kit for Dad, the Thalgo Groomed for Success Kit, $99, is perfect. It contains Shaving Gel, Cleansing Gel and After Shave Balm, in a funky heavy duty, water resistant navy toiletry bag.

