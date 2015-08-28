Products to Lift Dad's Cool Factor

2/13 Shu Uemura Art of Hair Cleansing Oil Shampoo

If Dad’s going to wash his hair, he may as well do it in style! We absolutely love the Shu Uemura Limited Edition Art Series Collaboration Cleansing Oil Shampoo, $73. Fashion designer Emma Mulholland, illustrator Andrew Archer and tattooist Dean Carlyle have all leant their talents to a limited edition production of the iconic cleansing oil shampoo. Almost too cool to use.