MAC cosmetics have recruited Mariah Carey as the latest celebrity to front their campaign. The star's first lipstick will be released at Christmas and will be named after her hit song 'All I Want'.
The songstress exclusively released a stunning deep purple lipstick colour with MAC in 2014.
As if her expansive portfolio wasn't enough, Victoria Beckham released a Japan-based make-up range called V-Sculpt. The brand sells mascara, blushes and lip glosses.
They've got a shoe range, a bag range and a hair range, so it was a beauty line was always on the cards for the Kardashian sisters. Kardashian Beauty features stunning bronzers, gorgeous highlighters and nude lip glosses.
Rihanna teamed up with MAC in 2014 to release Viva Glam Rihanna. The collection features vibrant eyeshadow palettes and of course a radiant red lipstick.
MAC certainly love their celebrities and they chose Nicki Minaj to release a limited edition Barbie pink line in 2014. The shades were outrageously vibrant but perfect to fit in with Minaj's whacky style.
In 2013 Drew Barrymore released her very own line of make-up called Flower. She sells the brand at Wal-Mart and since its launched it's gone from strength to strength.
The tattoo artist released a range of make-up exclusively with Sephora last year, featuring red hot lipsticks and sultry perfumes. Her contouring eye palette has been one of the most talked about beauty products of they year.
Simpson, who also has a range of hair extensions, dabbled in the world of cosmetics in 2004. Her 'Dessert Beauty' line was unique as all the products were edible. However it didn't last long and was soon forgotten about.
The 'Clumsy' singer is yet another celebrity to have teamed up with MAC. She released a Viva Glam collection with the cosmetics giant, featuring daring eye colours, slick eyeliner and deep sexy lip colours.
