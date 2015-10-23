When I first worked with Dannii over five years ago she had very petite brows that were barely noticeable. She was first to admit she wasn’t doing much to them. Over the years we've been able to wax them into shape, giving her beautiful eyes even more attention.
Firstly, I waxed away the “fluffy” hairs surrounding the brows to give her some radiance to the eye area.
Getty Images
Most importantly I use a tint to make them a little darker. Tint only lasts roughly two to three weeks, but it helps the client become familiar with the shape we are trying to grow them into or use it as a guide to fill them in.
To define Dannii's brow shape, I use my own Amy Jean Brow Velvet, $55 in Chocolate. It’s a brow powder with a fluffy texture and rich pigment that stays put. She loves that she can wear a power brow on screen and we can brush them up to look life-like rather than 'drawn on'.
Dannii’s eye colour is such a stand out feature, her striking blue eyes seem to steal the show every time. It was always my intention to opt for a brow colour that complements her eyes, rather than overpower them.
Dannii loves Model Co Brow and lash Regenerator Serum. It has certainly helped her over the years to bulk up a bit more fullness into them.