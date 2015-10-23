1/5 Wax

When I first worked with Dannii over five years ago she had very petite brows that were barely noticeable. She was first to admit she wasn’t doing much to them. Over the years we've been able to wax them into shape, giving her beautiful eyes even more attention.

Firstly, I waxed away the “fluffy” hairs surrounding the brows to give her some radiance to the eye area.

Getty Images