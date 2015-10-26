Who would have thought grey and yellow could make the perfect palette for Halloween nail art?
There's no denying that these Halloween nails have just won the internet.
Spooky skeleton nail art is always a winner.
They say a picture speaks a thousand words and we have to say that this picture is telling us everything we need to know about Halloween nail art.
How cute are these adorable pumpkin-inspired nails. We particularly love their animated faces.
While the nails themselves are frighteningly long enough, how amazing are the evil cartoon characters?
Look no further to find the best nail art of 2015, as we've found the winner. This woman's nails light up. Need we say more? How practical for scouring through trick-or-treat bags.
Adding a bit of girly goodness back into this Halloween look, this lady matched her terrifying black and white nails with a pop of neon pink.
A pumpkin, a skeleton and Frankenstein - we are loving this inventive nail art.
These scream masks nails would require a phenomenal amount of concentration.
There's nothing like a classic black and white nail. Add a spooky character and you've got yourself an epic Halloween look.
These nails are a perfect mash-up of elegant and terrifying.
The Best Halloween Nail Art On Pinterest