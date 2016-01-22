1/10 Organise a lesson with a professional make-up artist

A make-up lesson is different than just booking in to get your make-up done. A lesson provides you with the opportunity to practice what the make-up artist is teaching you, while they are still on hand to correct any technique. There’s nothing worse than getting home only to realise you’ve forgotten everything you were shown. You can also ask your make-up artist to recommend a skincare regime and products to have with you for the day.