Top 10 DIY Wedding Make-Up Tricks

1/10 Organise a lesson with a professional make-up artist

A make-up lesson is different than just booking in to get your make-up done. A lesson provides you with the opportunity to practice what the make-up artist is teaching you, while they are still on hand to correct any technique. There’s nothing worse than getting home only to realise you’ve forgotten everything you were shown. You can also ask your make-up artist to recommend a skincare regime and products to have with you for the day.

2/10 Make-up without brushes is like cooking without a saucepan

Invest in key brushes (foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, blending, blush and powder) that are good quality and that you find comfortable to use. What suits one person won’t necessarily work for you. Also think about investing in extra tools, like eyelash curlers, sponges and lash applicators (if you want to use false lashes).

3/10 Practice, practice, practice

Like anything in life, practice makes perfect. Don’t just leave it until the day and hope it all comes together. Practice your look at every opportunity you get. Not only will you get faster but you’ll get more savvy knowing how to correct mistakes (invaluable if nerves kick in on the day). With practice comes confidence and with confidence comes enjoyment.

4/10 Choose your colour palette

With so many textures and formulas and colours to choose from, knowing which products to use can sometimes be half the challenge. Pick eyeshadow, blush and lip colours first before starting your application and make sure they compliment each other.

5/10 Show the brows some love

Get a professional brow artist to work their magic on your brows and get your shape looking its very best. Start this at least a year before your wedding day. Well-groomed brows are almost half your work done.

6/10 Select your skincare

Consult with a facialist, beautician or skin savvy make-up artist to devise a skincare regime that you can use on the wedding day and in the lead up to it. Be sure to discuss any skincare concerns you may have and stick to the regime.

7/10 Check your products are compatible

Once you’ve determined your skincare, check that your primer and foundation will work well on top. Not all products are designed to be used together and this sometimes comes down to whether products are oil or water-based. Know your ingredients.

8/10 Lighting is everything

Ensure you have a great mirror and a good source of natural light on the morning of your wedding. Never apply make-up in a dimly lit room or a room with very harsh lighting. A mirror with a magnifying component can be useful for tricky detail, like eyeliner.

9/10 Take the photo test

Once you are confident in your skill and speed, photograph one of your practice attempts (on a proper camera, not a phone camera). Take photos both with and without flash in similar environments to where your wedding photos will take place. View the photos on a large screen if possible. This will give you an indication of how your make-up will translate on camera and what you may need to adjust.

10/10 Trial run

Much the same way a make-up artist would organise a trial with you, organise a trial for yourself where you can see how well the make up lasts and how long it took to apply. This will be important when scheduling in enough time on the morning of your wedding. No one likes a rushed job.

