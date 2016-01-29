1/8 Hair removal

During the warmer months it’s hard to maintain a hair free body all the time. Shaving, waxing and plucking can cost money and take time and a toll on your skin. In winter when your skin is not exposed to the sun, begin a course of laser hair

removal as it takes a few sessions to see results. This way your legs, bikini,

underarms and any other area you like can be fuzz free all year round. It’s one of the

best investments you can make and is nowhere near as painful as it used to be. In the meantime, this Moom organic hair remover is brilliant for getting to the root of the hair without damaging the skin underneath. RRP: $13.95 (170g)