During the warmer months it’s hard to maintain a hair free body all the time. Shaving, waxing and plucking can cost money and take time and a toll on your skin. In winter when your skin is not exposed to the sun, begin a course of laser hair
removal as it takes a few sessions to see results. This way your legs, bikini,
underarms and any other area you like can be fuzz free all year round. It’s one of the
best investments you can make and is nowhere near as painful as it used to be. In the meantime, this Moom organic hair remover is brilliant for getting to the root of the hair without damaging the skin underneath. RRP: $13.95 (170g)
The heat and humidity can cause hair to be frizzy and unmanageable and it can be unbearable using hairdryers and straighteners when it’s so hot. If you have wavy hair, embrace the mermaid look and use a sea salt spray to add texture and gorgeous waves. If your hair is straight, plait or braid your hair and release when dry. It’s an easy way to create effortless beach waves. If you have been in the pool or the sea, pop a leave in treatment before you braid to keep your hair soft and silky. We love this Fudge sea salt spray which leaves a gorgeous mango and coconut smell on your hair. RRP: $19.95
It is essential to protect your skin from harmful UV rays throughout the year, but a great way to get that glow is to use a gradual tanning moisturiser. This will keep your skin soft and hydrated as well as build a natural looking summer tan. You can also try the new in shower self tanner from St Tropez. Apply just like a body wash and the let the glow develop. RRP: $39.99
To create a healthy natural facial glow in summer, less is definitely more. Try using a gentle facial tanner to build a natural glow. Once you have a light coverage, you can skip the foundation in hot weather, meaning you don’t have to worry about your make-up melting in the heat. A highlighter pencil is also a quick and easy multipurpose product that can highlight your cheekbones and brown bone for a gorgeous glow. We love Jurlique’s sun specialist sunless tanner which can be used on the face and the body. RRP: $45
If you’re going on holiday, consider getting eyelash extensions or a lash tint and lift. You won’t have to worry about mascara running from the heat or in the pool and will be ready to go from the moment you roll out of bed.
Try using a lip tint or stain to add some colour to your lips as it will last longer without the need to reapply. Use a lip scrub before application and keep a lip balm handy, as stains can sometimes dry the lips out. Napoleon Perdis’ auto pilot tinted lip balm hydrates the lips while giving a pop of colour. RRP: $29
If you don’t have time for a manicure or pedicure, try Shellac or S&S (Signature Nail Systems) on your nails so you don’t have to worry about chipped nails. The long lasting polish gives your nails a glossy finish and ensures your hands and feet are looking their best.
There are so many types and brands of sunscreen out there and it can be hard to figure out which one is best for your skin and won’t feel too greasy. Try using a spray on sunscreen, as it’s light and easy to apply on the go. A spray on sunscreen from an aerosol can be applied to the skin without the need for rubbing and doesn’t leave the skin feeling oily or sticky. Nivea’s ultra beach quick dry sunscreen is so light and easy to use, it’s perfect for a quick dash to the beach. RRP: $17.99