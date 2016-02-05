Seen on the Bridal Fashion Week runway for Naeem Khan, Marchesa and Truly Zac Posen, bright ethereal skin is a key trend for 2016. Your make-up artist should match the coverage, finish and texture of the foundation to your skin type and coverage needs for that ‘no-make-up’ natural skin look.
Timeless, old Hollywood glamour made an appearance at Badgley Mischka, Ines di Santo and Elizabeth Fillmore with 1940s curls, bold lips and classic cat eyes all making an appearance. You can incorporate one of these features into your look or be daring and go all out. A perfect base will be key to bringing balance to this look.
A great colour for bringing warmth and glow to any skin tone, sheer washes of coral on the lips and cheeks gives a beautiful fresh finish. Models were seen with coral stained lips on the Jenny Packham Spring 2016 runway. The Stila Convertible Colour in “Gladiola” gives a beautiful burst of colour that can be built up as much as you like or very lightly applied for the slightest hint of coral.
As popular on the runway as boho style hair, sleek chignons also made appearances at Bridal Fashion Week and this will be a big trend for bridal hair in 2016. You can lean towards an elegant and polished chignon (perhaps with the addition of a comb or crown) or a tousled and romantic bun with flowers.
Black liner might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you’re thinking about bridal eyes but keeping the black very close to the lashline only is a great way of getting a defined eye without looking too strong. The Hourglass 1.5mm Mechanical Gel Liner Eyeliner is your perfect tool to help with just that because of it’s teeny size and the fact it is longwear.
A soft fresh-faced look with rosy cheeks, pretty pink lips and lightly lined eyes is a timeless look that will never date. This look is great for playing up natural beauty without feeling overdone. Keeping everything soft and diffused is key to the application.