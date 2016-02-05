5/6 A soft and dreamy smokey eye

Black liner might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you’re thinking about bridal eyes but keeping the black very close to the lashline only is a great way of getting a defined eye without looking too strong. The Hourglass 1.5mm Mechanical Gel Liner Eyeliner is your perfect tool to help with just that because of it’s teeny size and the fact it is longwear.