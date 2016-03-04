Make-up artist Jenn Streicher created a “soft and glowing” makeup look to complement Emily Blunt’s gorgeous dress for the Oscars. To achieve a soft, glowing look, she used the Soft Luminous Foundation to create an even skin tone and a pink shimmer blusher to accentuate her cheekbones. Her eyes were adorned with a rose gold shadow and completed with a slick of black mascara. She topped off Blunt’s look with Laura Mercier Lip Parfait Creamy Colourbalm in Amaretto Swirl.
Celebrity makeup artist Stephanie Brooke Barnes created a young and fresh look that complemented Priyanka Chopra’s glamourous sheer, white dress. To accentuate Chopra’s gorgeous cheekbones, she used the Laura Mercier Flawless Contouring Palette and highlighted with a peach shimmer. On her eyes, Brooke swept an espresso eyeshadow and blended with a terracotta colour with a dash of shimmer. After applying lashes, she used a cocoa lip colour to finish off the dramatic look.
The stunning Aussie actress looked elegant and youthful as she arrived at the Oscar in her white, embellished, Marchesa gown. Her make-up artist, Sabrina Bedrani, used Dior's lip contour kit to create her bold red lip. She kept it simple with a sweep of light shimmer dusted across the lids and vamped it up with a dark Dior, black kohl eyeshadow pencil. The star's cheeks were contoured and bronzed with Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze & Glow and finished off with a sweep of pink blush.
Lady Gaga went for platinum blonde hair, pretty pink eyeshadow and dramatic false lashes for her Oscars red carpet luck. Make-up Artist Sarah Tanno created a monochromatic beauty look, to complement Lady Gaga’s white Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit. She used Phyto-Teint Expert in #1 as a base and a highlighter. The cheeks were defined with a soft bronzer and a sweep of peach blush across the apples. For her stunning eyes, she used Phyto-Eye Twist in Topaz and blended with a toffee eyeshadow. She finished the look off with an intense dose of mascara and finished with a coral lip liner on the lips and Hydrating Long Lasting lipstick in Petal.
For Cate Blanchett’s Oscars look, make-up artist Jeanine Lobell created a romantic, yet sexy, plum smoky eye. She used Armani's cheek fabric brush in $506 and the to Kill Solo eyeshadow in #5 and #15. Jeanine filled in Cate’s brows with Eye and Brow Maestro and applied a lip pencil all over Cate’s lips to ensure a nice and even lip all evening long. She then applied a pinky nude Rouge d’Armani to complete Cate’s red carpet beauty look.