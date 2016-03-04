4/5 Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga went for platinum blonde hair, pretty pink eyeshadow and dramatic false lashes for her Oscars red carpet luck. Make-up Artist Sarah Tanno created a monochromatic beauty look, to complement Lady Gaga’s white Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit. She used Phyto-Teint Expert in #1 as a base and a highlighter. The cheeks were defined with a soft bronzer and a sweep of peach blush across the apples. For her stunning eyes, she used Phyto-Eye Twist in Topaz and blended with a toffee eyeshadow. She finished the look off with an intense dose of mascara and finished with a coral lip liner on the lips and Hydrating Long Lasting lipstick in Petal.