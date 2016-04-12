3/10 Bobbi Brown Radiance Boost Face Mask ($65)

When we were kids, we didn't understand why that crazy woman sitting next to us on the plane had a face mask on - and now we are that crazy woman. A face mask will be your saving grace when you're stuck on a night flight looking and feeling like you've just been on a wild night out. Not only will it give your skin the boost it needs to go on in the super-humid air, but it'll give you something to do apart from looking at your tiny screen for hours. We love this Bobbi Brown radiance boost mask, which contains walnut grain beads to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and improve circulation.