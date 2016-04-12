The number one rule of saving your skin on a long flight is to moisturise, moisturise, moisturise. the low cabin pressure means you can find yourself breaking out in unwanted pimples within mere hours of sitting down on the dreadful seat. We're a big fan of this IT Cosmetics moisturiser, which leaves your skin feeling silky smooth without that greasy residue.
We don't know what it is about airplanes, but any flight over five hours leaves our hair looking like we've just done a hard session in the gym. Until now, we were in a serious pickle, as aerosols are forbidden in hand luggage. Then we discovered Cover Your Grey dry shampoo and it answered all our prayers. The powder formula means you can bring it onboard and it's equipped with a fluffy brush so you can fill in any greasy areas of your hair. It also comes in blonde, auburn, dark brown, black and brunette so you can choose whatever shade suits you.
When we were kids, we didn't understand why that crazy woman sitting next to us on the plane had a face mask on - and now we are that crazy woman. A face mask will be your saving grace when you're stuck on a night flight looking and feeling like you've just been on a wild night out. Not only will it give your skin the boost it needs to go on in the super-humid air, but it'll give you something to do apart from looking at your tiny screen for hours. We love this Bobbi Brown radiance boost mask, which contains walnut grain beads to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and improve circulation.
Sitting for hours on a plane can almost feel like lying on a beach for a whole day; sticky, sweaty and just downright nasty. A spritz of this spring water every hour or so provides soothing and anti-irritating benefits for sensitive, hypersensitive and allergic skin - and It won't dry out the skin.
Did you know that your lips can become one of the most dehydrated parts of your body due to the low cabin pressure on a plane? Chapped, dry or cracked lips are never attractive and can be incredibly sore, so make sure you keep them hydrated with a lip balm. This Benefit balm contains mango butter and sodium hyaluronate to condition and soften lips while also giving you a hint of subtle colour.
BB creams should get a first-class seat on every plane. Not only do most of them minimise skin imperfections, while moisturising and protecting the skin but they also double up as a foundation. This Burberry skin perfecting beauty balm also gives your skin a dewy finish to make you look fresh as you walk into the arrivals hall.
Every girl needs a clean and large travel bag on a plane. It's going to be your right hand man for the next day of traveling, so you better make sure it fits everything you need - toothbrush and paste as well. This Molton Brown bag will fit all your essentials and it's likely you won't lose it with that groovy pattern.
Every girl knows that mascara is your best friend when you're eyes are looking as tired as you feel on the inside. After a long flight, there's nothing better than lashing on a few layers of mascara, a dab of lip balm and a hint of concealer to make you feel human again.
Everything needs to be a pint-sized version when you're traveling - even your hair brush. This Lady Jayne brush is compact, fits in the palm of your hand and the colour means it can easily be found in your bag.
Probably our number one make-up item when traveling long distance is our concealer. It covers dark eyes, pimples and at a pinch, can be dabbed on as a light foundation if needed.