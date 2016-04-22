News

Prince's Boundary-Pushing Beauty Looks

1/9 Purple Rain tour

Prince managed to take foppish ringlets, sideburns, and a full eye with fake lashes to a masculine and sexy-as-hell place.

2/9 Grammys

Adopting an Afro in the past few years (often paired with round sunglasses), Prince stole the show at the 2015 Grammys, strutting onstage twirling a cane, with a smirk, as if to say, “This is how it’s done, kids.”

3/9 The Artist Formerly Known as …

When he performed in 1997, Prince’s look had evolved to a shorter, straightened cut and often less eyeliner. He was also an ear-cuff pioneer.

4/9 The “Slave” era

Prince famously protested his contract with Sony in 1993 by changing his name to a symbol (forcing journalists to refer to him as “the artist formerly known as Prince”) and writing “Slave” on his cheek for seven years.

5/9 Batdancing

This look, during the Batdance era, is highly stylized, with Prince’s hair in a loose pompadour with exaggerated sideburns.

6/9 All eyes

In this undated image, Prince brings all the attention to his single, sultry eye. His brow is lightly groomed, and a full sweep of black eyeliner completes the look.

7/9 Banging

The beginnings of the iconic Purple Rain style are evident here. What’s really impressive is how Prince thought through his look and gave his hair a makeover that perfectly complements the foppish ruffles.

8/9 Dirty mind

Still honing his look in his early years, Prince partially straightened his hair and performed in … very little. It was vastly different from his later-era ruffles and feathers.

