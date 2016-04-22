Prince managed to take foppish ringlets, sideburns, and a full eye with fake lashes to a masculine and sexy-as-hell place.
Adopting an Afro in the past few years (often paired with round sunglasses), Prince stole the show at the 2015 Grammys, strutting onstage twirling a cane, with a smirk, as if to say, “This is how it’s done, kids.”
When he performed in 1997, Prince’s look had evolved to a shorter, straightened cut and often less eyeliner. He was also an ear-cuff pioneer.
Prince famously protested his contract with Sony in 1993 by changing his name to a symbol (forcing journalists to refer to him as “the artist formerly known as Prince”) and writing “Slave” on his cheek for seven years.
This look, during the Batdance era, is highly stylized, with Prince’s hair in a loose pompadour with exaggerated sideburns.
In this undated image, Prince brings all the attention to his single, sultry eye. His brow is lightly groomed, and a full sweep of black eyeliner completes the look.
The beginnings of the iconic Purple Rain style are evident here. What’s really impressive is how Prince thought through his look and gave his hair a makeover that perfectly complements the foppish ruffles.
Still honing his look in his early years, Prince partially straightened his hair and performed in … very little. It was vastly different from his later-era ruffles and feathers.
Still honing his look in his early years, Prince partially straightened his hair and performed in … very little. It was vastly different from his later-era ruffles and feathers.