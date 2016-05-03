The Most Dramatic Beauty Looks From The Met Gala

Kaney West arrived at the Met Gala wearing a diamond-encrusted Balmain jacket, matched with a pair of blue contact lenses.
FKA Twigs wore an intricate metallic headdress, alongside a chained nose ring and kept her hair up to show off the daring accessory.
Zendaya (or Dora The Explorer) donned a short, black, mushroom-cup wig for the biggest night in fashion.
Not one to hold back when she's let loose in the fashion world, Lady Gaga coiffed her hair into a perfect 90's quiff and donned a dramatic red lip to go along with her stunning Versace leotard.
Kristen Stewart went all out with the sparkling, silver eyeshadow, sweeping lashes and a coiffed mullet.
While we already knew Lily Aldridge could probably pull off any beauty look known to man, this gold eyebrow is a serious feat. The model kept the rest of her make-up look minimalistic, with a dash of plum lipstick to complement the gold tones of her dress.
She's done it again! Solange Knowles has managed to sport the whackiest costume on the red carpet and her beauty look is not much better. The singer left her tresses down in a short cropped style and sported a serious no-make-up look.
Katie Holmes went for the androgynous, smokey-eyed make-up look for the red carpet, leaving her sleek, straight hair around her shoulders.
Madonna donned a jewel-encrusted headpiece,keeping her hair down in flowing waves and adding a hint of pink lipstick to the look.
The one beauty look everybody is talking about it Lupita Nyong'o's incredible sky-high headpiece. We can only guess there will be hours of fun had with that after a few drinks.
Bette Midler completely wowed on the red carpet when she stepped out showing off this pretty impressive black neck/headpiece, only she (or Lady Gaga) could pull off.
Kylie Jenner is known for breaking the boundaries when it comes to experimenting with her hair, but just like Zendaya she went shorter for the Met Gala than she's ever done before in this bob wig.
There are really no words for this contraption made out of butterflies Diane Von Furstenberg wore on her hair to the MET Gala.
Kerry Washington died her hair a gorgeous shade of pink for the red carpet just hours after she announced that she's pregnant with her first child.
Taylor Swift, is that you? Swift stepped out on Monday's red carpet looking like a completely different person with bleached blonde hair, dark brown lips and sparse eyebrows.