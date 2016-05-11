Dark plum, black and berry lips are having a major moment right now. Not only did Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and numerous more celebs arrive on the Met Gala red carpet sporting the trend but Marc Jacobs, Dior and Rodarte also send the vampy look down the runway this year.
Proving that eyebrows can completely alter the faces of some of the most recognisable models in the world, bleached eyebrows have made a massive mark on the fashion world lately. From Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner on the Marc Jacobs runway to Candice Swanepoel strutting her stuff at the Givenchy show, we're totally obsessed with this trend.
From New York to Milan and Paris, it's official: straight hair is back. GHD can rejoice as the runways of the world have decided that tousled waves are out and sleek, slicked back tresses are in. Prepare to see dead straight hair with soft ends, perhaps tucked into shirts at Australian Fashion Week.
The ultimate girly hairstyle is back with a bang. From Lauren Conrad to Herve Leger, everyone is putting their own mark on the age-old hairstyle. We predict face-framing braids, side braids and let's not forget the humble plait which is sure to make an appearance. Watch this space.
Eyelids, nails, eyebrows, cheeks - you name it, there's some way make-up artists will try to glitter it. Just like Lily Aldridge's bedazzled gold brows at the Met Gala, we can't wait to see where glitter will feature on this year's MBFWA runways.
Vibrant orange lips, greasy black eyes, bushy brows and fresh skin are sure to make an appearance on the Australian runways if New York and Paris fashion weeks are anything to go by.
The humble French manicure is making a comeback, but with an added twist of course. Gone are the days of neutral tones and white tips, now it's all about colour blocking and different angles. Neiman Marcus, Vivetta and Tibi have all showcased their take on nail art on the runways this year.