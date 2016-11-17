If you use a skin-coloured powder over the top of your foundation to set it, you’re committing the ultimate beauty ageing crime. Even more so if you forget to blend!
“Powder can be quite dry on the skin,” Studio 10 founder, Grace Fodor, tells Be. “It will settle in lines you didn’t even know were there. You only need to use a very light translucent power to set your makeup.”
Not only will you look bad in photos, you’ll also highlight any obvious undereye lines.
“For some crazy reason, this piece of advice was the trend for a while, but it’s one of the biggest makeup mistakes you can make,” says Angelique Hogan, Sephora training manager. “It never works. You definitely need to use peachier/apricot tones to knock out the blue hue – then apply concealer over the top that’s the same shade as your skin.”
By skipping this step, you’re actually ruining your whole makeup look.
“You could be wearing the most gorgeous eye makeup in the world, or the most defined lip, but people won’t notice if you haven’t prepped the rest of your face,” explains Fodor. “When you’re talking to someone, their attention is drawn instantly to that pocket between your nose and eyes – make sure this area receives a hint of concealer and highlighter so the focus remains on your eyes or lips.”
According to Hogan, this is like leaving the house without accessories.
“If you’ve got hooded eyelids, which often occurs with ageing, you need to give your eyes definition,” explains Fodor. “Use eyeliner and mascara to bring them out.”
This is a big no-no, especially because our hair gets drier as we get older.
“Far too many women these days wash and go,” Paul Percival of Percy and Reed tells Be. “You need to ensure you use a hair treatment at least once a week, because the older your hair gets, the coarser it grows.”
This old chestnut should be put to bed, say the experts.
“As we get older, our pores tend to grow larger and multiply, particularly on the cheeks,” Fodor tells Be. “If you use a creamy blush on this area, all you’re going to do is draw attention to your pores. Instead, you should apply your blush slightly away from the apples of the cheeks for a more natural looking flush.”
According to Hogan, the mistake most women make as they age is thinking they have to use more of one product to cover up age spots and broken capillaries. In fact, her advice is the opposite. “You actually need to use less of more products,” she explains. “You have more to cover up, but you need more variety of product. You’re creating younger, fresher skin, not just beautiful makeup.”
No wonder you think you look tired!
According to Fodor, missing this crucial step will leave you looking more exhausted than you actually are. “Always curl your lashes before applying mascara or any kind of eyeshadow,” she says. “This will ensure the curl stays and your mascara doesn’t clump. Plus, it’ll open up your eyes, leaving you looking more refreshed than you might feel!”
