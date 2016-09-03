News

20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

1/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

Attending the marriage of Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lopes in May 2006.

2/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

When she guest edited the Huffington Post this year.

3/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

At the Royal Film Performance of 'Spectre' in 2015.

4/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

At the announcement of her engagement to Prince William in November 2010.

5/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

When she attended a reception hosted by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove at Government House in April 2014 in Canberra.

6/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

Ahead of going sailing during her visit to Auckland Harbour in April 2014.

7/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

At her wedding to Prince William in April 2011.

8/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

During the America's Cup World Series event in July 2015.

9/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

At Wimbledon in July 2015.

10/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

At the Stephen Lawrence Centre in March 2015.

11/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

At the St Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot in March 2015.

12/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

Visiting the set of Downton Abbey in March 2015.

13/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

Leaving the Kensington Leisure Centre in London in January 2015.

14/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

Attending The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in November 2014.

15/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

Attending the official opening of The Natural History Museums's Treasures Gallery in November 2012.

16/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

During her tour of the Far East in September 2012.

17/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

On a Diamond Jubilee Tour of South East Asia and the South Pacific in September 2012.

18/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

During the Diamond Jubilee tour in September 2012.

19/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

At 'Our Greatest Team Rises -BOA Olympic Concert' at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2012.

20/20 20 of Kate Middleton's best hair moments

Officially opening The Treehouse Children's Hospice in Ipswich in March 2012.

