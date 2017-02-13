1/12 Lady Gaga

We are obsessed with Lady Gaga's Moulin Rouge inspired make-up look on the Grammys red carpet. The Queen of pop wore a gold and copper glimmering eyeshadow with a pair of extra-long lashes and finished her look off with a slick of kissable pink lipstick. She matched her make-up with her candy pink messy up do' and a set of killer metallic nails.

Getty Images