We are obsessed with Lady Gaga's Moulin Rouge inspired make-up look on the Grammys red carpet. The Queen of pop wore a gold and copper glimmering eyeshadow with a pair of extra-long lashes and finished her look off with a slick of kissable pink lipstick. She matched her make-up with her candy pink messy up do' and a set of killer metallic nails.
She's known for loving a nude lip and Giuliana Rancic brought out her minimal make-up A-game at the Grammys. The stunner wore lashings of black eyeliner and perfectly sculpted her brows. She kept her hair in a laid-back up style.
She's just recently gone blonde and Katy Perry certainly proved that blondes have more fun at the Grammys. She wore her new locks in tousled waves and paired them with a dark pink lipstick, pink eyeshadow and dramatic lashes.
Kristen beamed from ear-to-ear as she arrived on the carpet showing off her pearly whites. She wore a thick layer of black eyeliner, peachy blusher and dewy foundation.
The Queen of winged eyeliner Adele pulled out all the beauty stops on the red carpet. She let her perfect eye make-up do the talking, matching it with a shimmering shadow and a peach lipstick. Her hair fell graciously down one side of her face making her look like the ultimate Hollywood legend.
The young daughter of Michael Jackson stunned on the night, pairing a nude lipstick with a shimmering copper eyeshadow and totally forgoing any undereye make-up. She looked youthful and fresh and her tousled waves matched her make-up look.
The country singer turned up the glam on the night with thick black eyelashes and a hefty serving of black eyeliner. She kept the rest of her make-up look simple, with just a nude lipstick and prominent brows.
Demi looked like she had stepped straight off a beach with this sexy make-up look. Can we just take a moment to appreciate her incredibly placed highlighter.
The eternally youthful Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous when she walked onto the red carpet sporting this smokey purple eye look. She kept her hair in her trademark poker straight style, leaving her dewy make-up to shine.
Model Chrissy Teigen looked smoking hot as she walked the red carpet with her short bob styled into perfect waves. She matched her wet-hair look with nude lipgloss, lashings of black eyeliner and heavy contouring.
Rihanna wore her hair down in cascading waves, pairing her raven locks with copper shadows a nude lipstick and well-placed bronzer.
It was all about the eyes for Heidi Klum, who arrived on the red carpet sporting huge, sweeping fake eyelashes that reached all the way up to her eyebrows. The model finished off the look with incredibly shiny locks.
