Ricki-Lee Coulter shares makeup-free selfie

7/17 Jesinta Franklin

Jesinta Franklin, relaxing after a big day, proves she's a natural beauty both on the inside and out with this makeup-free bath selfie. Jesinta says her secret is, "I put a treatment in my hair at least once a week, it needs the conditioning because it gets blow waved and styled so often. I always take a supplement that promotes hair and nail growth and I find that fish oil tablets are great for your skin," she tells Women's Fitness.

Instagram