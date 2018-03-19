News

Ricki-Lee Coulter shares makeup-free selfie

1/17 Ricki-Lee Coulter shares makeup-free selfie

Aussie singer Ricki-Lee has shared a makeup-free selfie to her Instagram and we think she looks stunning. She captioned the snap, "I went for a nice run on the beach and now I'm laying out in the sun listening to old rock n roll music! Some days you just have to do what is good for the soul! I hope you guys have a great weekend xxx".

Instagram/therickilee

2/17 Chrissy Teigan ft John Legend

Chrissy Teigen share's her bare-faced beauty with her online followers, before being all glammed up - even featuring a topless John Legend.

Instagram

3/17 Chrissy Teigen

John Legend even shared a photo of his model wife on Instagram just recently with the caption “No filter necessary.”

Instagram

4/17 Rebecca Gibney

Rebecca Gibney is glowing in this make-up free selfie.

Instagram

5/17 Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore took to her Instagram to share this makeup free snap with the a funny caption, "OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed."

Instagram

6/17 Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family actress shared this make-up free selfie with her 12.2million recently which showed off her incredible skin.

Instagram

7/17 Jesinta Franklin

Jesinta Franklin, relaxing after a big day, proves she's a natural beauty both on the inside and out with this makeup-free bath selfie. Jesinta says her secret is, "I put a treatment in my hair at least once a week, it needs the conditioning because it gets blow waved and styled so often. I always take a supplement that promotes hair and nail growth and I find that fish oil tablets are great for your skin," she tells Women's Fitness.

Instagram

8/17 Snezana Markovski

Snezana Markovski takes a picture perfect selfie post workout saying, "I shower and cleanse my face with my Milk face cleanser. If I’m heading outside, I’ll moisturise with my La Roche-Posay 50+ tinted moisturiser."

Instagram

9/17 Jessica Mauboy

Jessica Mauboy stuns in this sun kissed snap. "My go to products are Hydropeptide exfoliating cleanser, by Hydropeptide and Boots Laboratories and Optiva Comforting Moisturizing Cream." she tells the Beauticate.

Instagram

10/17 Pia MIller

Pia MIller shows a more natural side saying, "I have lemon with everything. I eat lemons like oranges and I have them in my fridge all the time." Could this be the biggest kept beauty secret?

Instagram

11/17 Tammin Sursok

Pretty Little liars actress Tammin Sursok takes a selfie captioning it, "Fresh faced and make up free." Her secret is to not wear make-up as much as possible and drinking lots of water!

Instagram

12/17 Miranda Kerr

When we think of glowing skin and a fresh face, the first person that usually comes to mind is Miranda Kerr. Her flawless complexion is said to be down to her precise morning beauty regime. "I use my KORA organics products to keep my skin fresh and clear, my biggest beauty weapon is drinking lots of water with lemon." she tells Vogue.

Instagram

13/17 Bec Judd

Rebecca Judd share a snap of herself after a night out, showing fresh, glowing skin. She captions her photo, "Secret to my skin? I use proplenish cream everyday."

Instagram

14/17 Lisa Wilkinson

Today Show host Lisa Wilkinson shared a snap of herself going though Logies prep alongside the caption: "BEFORE today's battalion of brilliant @channel9 makeup and hair and fashion stylists started on me! #Logies #tvweeklogies #nomakeup"

Instagram

15/17 Elsa Pataky

The Byron beauty posted this image to her Snapchat while holidaying in Spain recently, showing off her flawless complexion.

Snapchat

16/17 Edwina Bartholomew

Edwina Bartholomew shares a pic of herself make-up free, sharing to fans her beauty secret: "I take my make up off before bed."

Instagram

17/17 Lady Gaga

On the set of her new music video, Gaga shared this selfie to Instagram which had people wondering what her skincare routine is.

Instagram

