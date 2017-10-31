News

The app that lets you strip make-up off celebs

Margot Robbie

1/14 Margot Robbie

Behold this amazing app that lets you see what all these glamorous celebs look like before they hit the red carpet.

Getty

2/14 Margot Robbie

The app called MakeApp is available on the App store and the Google Play store. Check out Margot Robbie and her still beautiful bare face.

MakeApp

3/14 Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde looking stunning as per usual. Let's see the make-up removed.

Getty

4/14 Olivia Wilde

While she still looks incredible, Olivia's eyes definitely aren't popping as they were.

MakeApp

5/14 Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett looks incredible at 48-years-old.

Getty

6/14 Cate Blanchett

Cate's without make-up shot isn't quite as flattering.

MakeApp

7/14 Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie does nothing but exude elegance whenever she steps out onto the red carpet.

Getty

8/14 Angelina Jolie

Even without make-up, the Hollywood mum's skin is flawless.

MakeApp

9/14 Jennifer Lawrence

J-Law barely puts a fashion or beauty foot wrong when she's attending events.

Getty

10/14 Jennifer Lawrence

How much younger does the 27-year-old star look without make-up though?

MakeApp

11/14 Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid looks absolutely smoking in this red carpet shot.

Getty

12/14 Bella Hadid

And it's no surprise that she looks equally smoking even without any make-up on.

MakeApp

13/14 Miranda Kerr

Aussie model Miranda always looks flawless and definitely knows how to rock that red lippy.

Getty

14/14 Miranda Kerr

Her lips remain a lovely rose colour even with the make-up stripped off.

MakeApp

