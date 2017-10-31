Behold this amazing app that lets you see what all these glamorous celebs look like before they hit the red carpet.
The app called MakeApp is available on the App store and the Google Play store. Check out Margot Robbie and her still beautiful bare face.
Olivia Wilde looking stunning as per usual. Let's see the make-up removed.
While she still looks incredible, Olivia's eyes definitely aren't popping as they were.
Cate Blanchett looks incredible at 48-years-old.
Cate's without make-up shot isn't quite as flattering.
Angelina Jolie does nothing but exude elegance whenever she steps out onto the red carpet.
Even without make-up, the Hollywood mum's skin is flawless.
J-Law barely puts a fashion or beauty foot wrong when she's attending events.
How much younger does the 27-year-old star look without make-up though?
Model Bella Hadid looks absolutely smoking in this red carpet shot.
And it's no surprise that she looks equally smoking even without any make-up on.
Aussie model Miranda always looks flawless and definitely knows how to rock that red lippy.
Her lips remain a lovely rose colour even with the make-up stripped off.
