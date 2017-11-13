News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The best beauty looks from the EMAs

Lana Del Ray at the MTV EMAs

1/10 Lana Del Ray

Lana Del Ray kept it classy and feminine with curly hair a simple cat eyeliner.

Photo: Getty Images

2/10 Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin added some edge to her look with a smokey eye and messy top knot.

Photo: Getty Images

3/10 Demi Lovato

Super sleek and on fleek is all we have to say about Demi Lovato’s look.

Photo: Getty Images

4/10 Ray BLK

Ray BLK looked young and bubbly with her pop of pink eyes shadow and nude lips.

Photo: Getty Images

5/10 Rita Ora

Considering she walked the red carpet with her hair in a towel, host Rita Ora stunned us all with a glamorous transformation to this vintage styled up-do.

Photo: Getty Images

6/10 Stefflon Don

Check out those lashes! Who would have thought you could still look this fierce with simple blush pink shades?

Photo: Getty Images

7/10 Madison Beer

The eyes, the brows and shimmering bronzer, Madison Beer looked on point!

Photo: Getty Images

8/10 Tallia Storm

One of our favourites, Tallia Storm looked stunning with a braided up-do and dark eyeliner.

Photo: Getty Images

9/10 Zara Larson

Pretty in pink, Zara Larson looked like a made-up doll… Oh and did we mention the shimmering nails?!

Photo: Getty Images

10/10 Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison worked a classic, smokey eye which went perfectly with her silver sequinned dress.

Photo: Getty Images

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red