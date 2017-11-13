Lana Del Ray kept it classy and feminine with curly hair a simple cat eyeliner.
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin added some edge to her look with a smokey eye and messy top knot.
Photo: Getty Images
Super sleek and on fleek is all we have to say about Demi Lovato’s look.
Photo: Getty Images
Ray BLK looked young and bubbly with her pop of pink eyes shadow and nude lips.
Photo: Getty Images
Considering she walked the red carpet with her hair in a towel, host Rita Ora stunned us all with a glamorous transformation to this vintage styled up-do.
Photo: Getty Images
Check out those lashes! Who would have thought you could still look this fierce with simple blush pink shades?
Photo: Getty Images
The eyes, the brows and shimmering bronzer, Madison Beer looked on point!
Photo: Getty Images
One of our favourites, Tallia Storm looked stunning with a braided up-do and dark eyeliner.
Photo: Getty Images
Pretty in pink, Zara Larson looked like a made-up doll… Oh and did we mention the shimmering nails?!
Photo: Getty Images
Vicky Pattison worked a classic, smokey eye which went perfectly with her silver sequinned dress.
Photo: Getty Images