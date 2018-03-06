The beauty products you need to add to your payday wishlist

Whether you're keeping an eye out for a transforming mascara, a lifesaving foundation or a eye-popping highlighter, here are the top products that have hit our desks recently.
If you're on the hunt for a a BB cream that will also protect you from the harsh rays, then look no further than Avene’s $32.95 Day Protector Tinted, which just hit shelves this month.
We're massive fans of micellar water here at Be. And now finally a beauty brand has incorporated not just a cleanser into the formula but also a toner and an exfoliator. The $19.95 Cinch Face It not only removes your make-up but it cleanses, tones, moisturises and exfoliates all in one.
If you're the kind of person that just can't stand the look of your fine lines or wrinkles but wouldn't dream of going under the knife to get rid of them, then the $99 Alpha-H liquid gold firming eye cream has answered all your prayers. It promises to alleviate the signs of expression lines as well as get rid of puffiness and dark circles.
Suffering from visible pores may have been the bane of our lives in 2017 but Benefit have stepped forward this year with their new $53 POREfessional: Pearl Primer to give us a helping hand. It claims to reduce the look of pores, lock in make-up and give us that smooth skin we all desire.
If you like your highlighter to make you shine like the top of the Chrysler Building, then look no further than the $19.95 Maybelline Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter which has just hit the shelves.
Creeping up on our 30's, we're well aware of the need to up our eye skincare regime. Dr. Lewinn's $49.95 firming eye cream promises to make it easy for us by smoothing out the appearance of fine lines with a handy day and night gel.
