Stars getting ready for Oscars 2018

Oscars 2018

1/8 Ashley Judd

Rise and shine - it was early morning bling for Ashley Judd as she got her Oscars prep on.

Instagram/Ashley_judd

2/8 Ashley Judd

All eyes will be on the star as she presents an award at today's Oscar awards - and she's going to be ready for it.

Instagram/Ashley_judd

3/8 Stars getting ready for Oscars 2018

Forget frantic last-minute running around, Heidi Klum nailed the pre-Oscars prep with a relaxed manicure and chilled out cuddles with her pooches.

Instagram/heidiklum

4/8 Giuliana Rancic

She's a red carpet veteran, and Giuliana Rancic knows what works. "Oscar fitting for Sunday’s big show. Just picked the one. Can’t wait," she posted on Instagram.

Instagram/giulianarancic

5/8 Kristin Cavallari

She's there before the celebs even step foot on the red carpet, and E! Countdown to the Red Carpet host Kristin kickstarted her long day with a healthy juice.

Instagram/kristincavallari

6/8 Sofia Vergara

She's famous for her va-va-voom gowns, and 'Modern Family' star Sofia shared some of her pre-red carpet beauty secrets.

Instagram/sofiavergara

7/8 Maria Menounos

Even with the best glam squad in the business, TV star Maria looks like she's got a few pre-red carpet butterflies going on.

Instagram/mariamenounos

8/8 Allison Janney

She's nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for 'I, Tonya', so it's no wonder Allison was all smiles as she prepared for one of the biggest nights of her life.

Instagram/jillcrosbyhair

