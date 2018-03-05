Rise and shine - it was early morning bling for Ashley Judd as she got her Oscars prep on.
Instagram/Ashley_judd
All eyes will be on the star as she presents an award at today's Oscar awards - and she's going to be ready for it.
Instagram/Ashley_judd
Forget frantic last-minute running around, Heidi Klum nailed the pre-Oscars prep with a relaxed manicure and chilled out cuddles with her pooches.
Instagram/heidiklum
She's a red carpet veteran, and Giuliana Rancic knows what works. "Oscar fitting for Sunday’s big show. Just picked the one. Can’t wait," she posted on Instagram.
Instagram/giulianarancic
She's there before the celebs even step foot on the red carpet, and E! Countdown to the Red Carpet host Kristin kickstarted her long day with a healthy juice.
Instagram/kristincavallari
She's famous for her va-va-voom gowns, and 'Modern Family' star Sofia shared some of her pre-red carpet beauty secrets.
Instagram/sofiavergara
Even with the best glam squad in the business, TV star Maria looks like she's got a few pre-red carpet butterflies going on.
Instagram/mariamenounos
She's nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for 'I, Tonya', so it's no wonder Allison was all smiles as she prepared for one of the biggest nights of her life.
Instagram/jillcrosbyhair