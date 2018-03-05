Jennifer Lawrence has been rocking this boho hair for the past few weeks on her promotional tour for Red Sparrow and we are loving it. The star showed up on the Oscars red carpet with her beach blonde hair in her now signature loose waves. She matched it with a burnt orange lip, smokey eye makeup and bold brows.
Getty Images
If there's anybody who brings their glam A-game to the red carpet it's Zendaya. The Greatest Showman actress didn't let us down on the Oscars red carpet, looking absolutley fierce with neutral, flawless makeup and a perfectly sculpted topknot. We'll be watching YouTube tutorials about this look for weeks.
Getty Images
Margot Robbie looked like she came straight from the beach to the red carpet at the Oscars. She showed off her new shorter hairdo which she wore down in loose waves. Her make-up was very minimal, with the star going for a pop of colour on the cheeks with a pink blush and a light layer of pink gloss on the lips.
Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan has that English Rose beauty routine down to a fine art and she showed it off on the Oscars red carpet. She rocked a no-fuss look on the night, letting her naturally stunning skin shine with a hint of blusher, a slick of pink lipstick and a subtle addition of warm orange eyeshadow.
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o looked like a Grecian goddess at the Oscars after weaving gold strands through her hair, which caught the camera perfectly. Only Lupita could match gold hair with blue eyeshadow and lashings of dazzling highlighter and still look like a Queen.
Getty Images
She won the best dressed on the night in our eyes with her stunning Armani gown and her hair and makeup were just as utterly breathtaking. She showed off her flawless skin with minimal foundation, a bold red lip and dramatic lashes.
Getty Images
As one of the first people to hit the carpet, Allison Williams made sure she started the night off with a bang. She went with an old Hollywood glamour theme, sweeping her hair away from her face in cascading waves and making her makeup all about the smokey eyes.
Getty Images
Black Panther actress Danai Gurira deserved her own beauty award on the night just for her incredible hair alone. Just imagine how long it took to create this intricate design and look at those lashes. We are so here for this whole Oscars look.
Getty Images