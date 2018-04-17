The surprising foods that stain your teeth

If your pearly whites are looking a little worse for wear and you don't know why, some sneaky diet habits might be to blame. Dr Luke Cronin from Quality Dental reveals the unassuming foods you should steer clear of.
Dieters swear by it to help with metabolism, but endless cups of green tea might be doing some damage.
"Tannins are one of the substances that are notorious for staining the tooth’s enamel, especially when consumed several times a day," Dr Cronin tells Be.
"Surprisingly green tea has the highest levels of tannins and excessive consumption can cause grey staining. Whereas black tea has the least staining impact and will produce a more yellow hue."
"Fruit juices that are highly acidic can cause irreversible damage to the tooth’s enamel if consumed regularly," explains Dr Cronin.
"Fruit juice doesn’t stain the enamel rather it weakens the enamel and increases the likelihood of staining from other substances."
They're healthy for you, so there's no need to cut them out completely, but Dr Cronin says berries can take the shine off your teeth.
"Bright coloured fruits are another challenge when it comes to staining," he says.
"High in anti-oxidants these fruits are great for you from an overall health perspective but berries, such as blueberries, blackberries and strawberries, are also high in pigmentation and contribute to enamel staining."
We've all suffered from dreaded 'red wine teeth' before, but did you know white can affect your teeth too?
"High acid drinks, such as white wine and processco can weaken and damage the enamel, creating pockets in the enamel that allow other liquids to seep further into the tooth tissue," says Dr Cronin.
Before you tuck into that spag bol or go heavy-handed on the turmeric in your curry, be aware that it can take its toll on your smile.
"Bright coloured cooking sauces can also cause staining," says Dr Cronin.
"If you think about ingredients that stain your hands or clothes when you are cook, these foods will also stain the tooth’s enamel. Examples include beetroot, tomatoes and turmeric."
