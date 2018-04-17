The surprising foods that stain your teeth

2/6 Green tea

Dieters swear by it to help with metabolism, but endless cups of green tea might be doing some damage.

"Tannins are one of the substances that are notorious for staining the tooth’s enamel, especially when consumed several times a day," Dr Cronin tells Be.

"Surprisingly green tea has the highest levels of tannins and excessive consumption can cause grey staining. Whereas black tea has the least staining impact and will produce a more yellow hue."

Getty