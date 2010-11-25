Emma Watson made headlines around the world when she traded in Hermione’s long locks for this elegant pixie cut.
Big Love star Ginnifer Goodwin’s flattering textured crop lends her an elfin look.
Style chameleon Ashlee Simpson’s latest look is this sleek platinum-blonde crop.
Actor Michelle Williams ran this ice-blonde pixie quiff at the London Premiere of her film Blue Valentine.
Australian rising star Mia Wasikowska’s pixie cut highlights her fine features.
Posh swapped her sharply tailored bob for this chic crop.
True to form, Rihanna makes a statement with this radical scarlet refashioning of the traditional crop.
French star Audrey Tatou sported a wavy crop at the Madrid Premiere of Coco.
Young mum Katie Holmes gave her über-cool bob the chop in favour of this shaggy pixie cut.
Co-stars and fellow Brits Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley have both gone short in the past. Here Carey’s pixie cut is loosely styled, while Keira, who cropped her hair in 2005, has a short bob that frames her face.
Halle Berry's pixie crop accentuates her already well-defined cheekbones.
Singer Michelle Williams appeared at the 64th Annual Tony Awards in New York with this dramatic short-do.
