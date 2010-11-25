News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Celebrity Pixie Cuts

pix_emma_watson-16er974.jpg

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/12 Emma Watson

Emma Watson made headlines around the world when she traded in Hermione’s long locks for this elegant pixie cut.

Getty Images

2/12 Ginnifer Goodwin

Big Love star Ginnifer Goodwin’s flattering textured crop lends her an elfin look.

Wire Images

3/12 Ashlee Simpson

Style chameleon Ashlee Simpson’s latest look is this sleek platinum-blonde crop.

Wire Images

4/12 Michelle Williams

Actor Michelle Williams ran this ice-blonde pixie quiff at the London Premiere of her film Blue Valentine.

Getty Images

5/12 Mia Wasikowska

Australian rising star Mia Wasikowska’s pixie cut highlights her fine features.

Getty Images

6/12 Victoria Beckham

Posh swapped her sharply tailored bob for this chic crop.

7/12 Rihanna

True to form, Rihanna makes a statement with this radical scarlet refashioning of the traditional crop.

Getty Images

8/12 Audrey Tatou

French star Audrey Tatou sported a wavy crop at the Madrid Premiere of Coco.

9/12 Katie Holmes

Young mum Katie Holmes gave her über-cool bob the chop in favour of this shaggy pixie cut.

10/12 Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley

Co-stars and fellow Brits Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley have both gone short in the past. Here Carey’s pixie cut is loosely styled, while Keira, who cropped her hair in 2005, has a short bob that frames her face.

Getty Images

11/12 Halle Berry

Halle Berry's pixie crop accentuates her already well-defined cheekbones.

Getty Images

12/12 Michelle Williams

Singer Michelle Williams appeared at the 64th Annual Tony Awards in New York with this dramatic short-do.

Wire Images

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red