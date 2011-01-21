Katy Perry favours the neon pink pout
Model's walked on the bright side this spring with strong and brilliantly bright lips at the Marni fashion show
Demure Bosworth brightened the red carpet with neon pink lips
It was all about highlighting the pout at Diane von Furstenberg's spring fashion show
Rihanna has taken the neon trend even further. Her red hair goes perfectly well with her roaring red lips
Goodbye dark and pale makeup. Hello to fun, youthful, bright and unexpected.
Put a spring in your step with a nude palette and neon bright lips
Marc Jacobs drenched his model's lips in eye popping neon shades of orange and fuchsia