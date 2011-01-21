News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Neon lips

nlkatyperry-16ji5h8.jpg

You may also like these galleries

Sarah Jessica Parker brings back 80s bangs

Leighton Meester rocks bombshell blonde lob
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/8 Hot new trend: Neon lips

Katy Perry favours the neon pink pout

2/8 Hot new trend: Neon lips

Model's walked on the bright side this spring with strong and brilliantly bright lips at the Marni fashion show

3/8 Hot new trend: Neon lips

Demure Bosworth brightened the red carpet with neon pink lips

4/8 Hot new trend: Neon lips

It was all about highlighting the pout at Diane von Furstenberg's spring fashion show

5/8 Hot new trend: Neon lips

Rihanna has taken the neon trend even further. Her red hair goes perfectly well with her roaring red lips

6/8 Hot new trend: Neon lips

Goodbye dark and pale makeup. Hello to fun, youthful, bright and unexpected.

7/8 Hot new trend: Neon lips

Put a spring in your step with a nude palette and neon bright lips

8/8 Hot new trend: Neon lips

Marc Jacobs drenched his model's lips in eye popping neon shades of orange and fuchsia

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks