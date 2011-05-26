It's a bit goth, a bit Courtney Love and a lot Panda. Someone get this girl a make-up wipe!
Personally, we liked it better when Avril wore black on her eyes. The pink is, well, confusing.
Attack of the fake tan! Xtina, you are sooo much better pasty.
Um, not really sure where to even START with this one.
Too much foundation, too much eye-make up and not enough discretion.
The newly engaged sister packed on the foundation before this shot. Definitely not the worst of this bunch, but still, take it easy, KK.
The lips, the eyes, the foundation. Oh Leighton, what would Blair say?!
The usually demure Mary-Kate makes a massive make up blunder here. Too many bright colours!
While this photo isn't exactly taken on the most flattering angle, it is hard to ignore Pammy's OTT make-up.
Too much make-up is Snooki's signature look.