News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Cake faced celebrities

taylor_momsen-16trooa.jpg

You may also like these galleries

Sarah Jessica Parker brings back 80s bangs

Leighton Meester rocks bombshell blonde lob
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

1/10 Taylor Momsen

It's a bit goth, a bit Courtney Love and a lot Panda. Someone get this girl a make-up wipe!

2/10 Avril Lavigne

Personally, we liked it better when Avril wore black on her eyes. The pink is, well, confusing.

3/10 Christina Aguilera

Attack of the fake tan! Xtina, you are sooo much better pasty.

4/10 Dolly Parton

Um, not really sure where to even START with this one.

5/10 Katie Price

Too much foundation, too much eye-make up and not enough discretion.

6/10 Kim Kardashian

The newly engaged sister packed on the foundation before this shot. Definitely not the worst of this bunch, but still, take it easy, KK.

7/10 Leighton Meester

The lips, the eyes, the foundation. Oh Leighton, what would Blair say?!

8/10 Mary-Kate Olsen

The usually demure Mary-Kate makes a massive make up blunder here. Too many bright colours!

9/10 Pamela Anderson

While this photo isn't exactly taken on the most flattering angle, it is hard to ignore Pammy's OTT make-up.

10/10 Snooki

Too much make-up is Snooki's signature look.

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation