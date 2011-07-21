Richie told starpulse.com "“I’m a Virgo and the sign is a virgin. So when I was 16, I got the word virgin tattooed on my wrist, thinking I was sooo deep and cool. And now I just look really weird having virgin written across my wrist and I have to explain it.”
On this memorable tattoo, Jolie has said, "I'll never be stupid enough to have a man's name tattooed on me again."
Brad has refused to explain what this tattoo means. Rumours are it represents Otzi the Iceman, Europe's oldest natural human mummy. What!?
When Cole was happily married she got 'Mrs C' inked on her neck to represent her husband. Now he is an ex, and she plans on removing it.
The now divorced star made the ultimate tattoo mistake. She etched her wedding date on her wrist in roman numerals and tattooed her ex Tony Parker’s jersey number ‘9’ on the back of her neck.
Dame Helen Mirren has openly admitted she hates her tattoo. She committed the ultimate blunder and had the South American Indian design for equality tattooed on her hand when she was "very very drunk."
To celebrate his 40th, Foxx got a tribal tattoo etched on his head - which isn't entirely bad because it can be easily covered up.
Jessica Alba had a daisy and ladybird tattoo done as a part of a ‘bonding experience’ with her mother and aunt in 2007. She got it removed two years later.
The wild child regrets this tattoo the most because she got it when she was drunk and going through her 80s phase.
Gaga loves to self promote, so much so she got a tattoo of a unicorn with the words of her current album 'Born This Way' wrapped around its horn.
This star is suprisingly covered in tattoos. Not only does she have this large lion face tattoo, but she has the number 13 smack in the middle of her chest.