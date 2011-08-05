News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

10 hairstyles men will love

10 hairstyles men will love

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/10 Classic coifs

This classic Mad Men style looks best on red heads.

2/10 Short and punk

If you can pull this cut off with confidence, it will be a winner. GALLERY: 7 quick tips to a beautiful body

3/10 Pixie cut

This style screams confidence, because the woman is not afraid to show off her face.

4/10 Hot hues

Great coloured hair with perfect highlights can get any mans attention.

5/10 Soft layers

Make sure your layers match your face shape. Katie Holmes pulls off the layered look with ease. PICS: Make up women love but men hate

6/10 The ponytail

This is sexy, sporty and chic. Men love a classic ponytail.

7/10 Long and simple

Men love long hair. But if you want to grow your hair, make sure you keep it in good condition, there is nothing more off putting than ratty locks. VIDEO: How to Beauty tips

8/10 long and messy

Men love this long bohemian look because it sends them the message that the woman hasn't tried to hard. PICS: Celebs get the chop

9/10 Messy bob

There are two types: the sex hair bob and the I tried, but I didnt try messy bob. Its your choice which one you pick.

10/10 Retro bangs

To pull off a fringe you need to exude confidence, which is always an attractive attribute. PICS: The big beauty debate: blonde or brunette?

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red