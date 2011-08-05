This classic Mad Men style looks best on red heads.
If you can pull this cut off with confidence, it will be a winner. GALLERY: 7 quick tips to a beautiful body
This style screams confidence, because the woman is not afraid to show off her face.
Great coloured hair with perfect highlights can get any mans attention.
Make sure your layers match your face shape. Katie Holmes pulls off the layered look with ease. PICS: Make up women love but men hate
This is sexy, sporty and chic. Men love a classic ponytail.
Men love long hair. But if you want to grow your hair, make sure you keep it in good condition, there is nothing more off putting than ratty locks. VIDEO: How to Beauty tips
Men love this long bohemian look because it sends them the message that the woman hasn't tried to hard. PICS: Celebs get the chop
There are two types: the sex hair bob and the I tried, but I didnt try messy bob. Its your choice which one you pick.
To pull off a fringe you need to exude confidence, which is always an attractive attribute. PICS: The big beauty debate: blonde or brunette?