Game of Thrones star reveals she's received death threats from fans







Carice Van Houten - who plays the priestess Melisandre on HBO's Game of Thrones - has revealed she has received death threats from angry fans after her character's actions in season five.

The actress's character shockingly burned young Shireen - Stannis Baratheon's only child - as a sacrifice to the Lord of Light, leaving many viewers angry and disgusted.

“I’ve never had so many death wishes in my life," Houten revealed at London Film and Comic Con.

"I was happy that it was going to be such an epic scene, but at the same time I was like, this is not going to help people like me. I mean, all the Joffrey haters are going straight to me."

The actress says she has a lot of haters after her character's actions last season. Photo: HBO More

"If I could get a dime for every time someone said, 'Die b**** die.""

The actress also shared that she has received some surprising pleas from fans, who are urging her character to 'bring back' Jon Snow, who was stabbed to death in the show's season finale.

"After Jon Snow died they said, 'We’ll forgive you if you bring him back!'" van Houten says.

Jon Snow met his end in the finale of season five...or did he? Photo: HBO More

While the 39-year-old actress isn't giving any show secrets away, she has said that there's a "surprise" coming for her character in the show's new season, due to start in April.

"I knew it was coming at some point. People had talked about it before to me, but I wasn’t sure when it was going to happen. Urgh, this is really vague. As it should be," she teased.

