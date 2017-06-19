Georgia defends 'unlucky in love' Sophie

Sophie Monk’s announcement as the new Bachelorette left fans of the show questioning her motivation.

Now season two star Georgia Love has leapt to the defence of the bubbly radio personality, who some have accused of doing it for the fame.

Last year's Bachelorette Georgia, has defended Sophie after fans questioned if she was doing it for the right reasons. Source: Channel 10 More

“I truly believe that Sophie does want to find someone, I really do believe that,” she told the Schmunday Show.

Georgia, who also admitted she is a “hopeless romantic,” found love with her partner Lee Elliott on the Channel 10 program last year.

Georgia and her boyfriend Lee fell in love on our screens. Source: Getty More

“She has been unlucky in love, very publicly,” Love added. “Why can’t she have the same go as everyone else?”

Since it was revealed that Sophie would be following in Georgia’s footsteps, the 37-year-old definitely hasn’t been shy about what she’s looking for in her new man.

Sophie Monk is looking forward to finding love later this year. Source: Channel 10 More

RELATED: Sophie Monk plans to kiss all Bachelorette contestants

RELATED: Georgia Love slams pregnancy rumours

"I want to meet someone real,” she told Be at the 2017 Logies. “I want someone kind and fun and secure in themselves and someone that backs you like a best friend.”

Sophie Monk pictured at the 2017 Logies where it was revealed she would be the next Bachelorette. Source: Getty More

Sophie, who has been engaged twice before, recently begun filming for the show which is due to be aired later this year.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram