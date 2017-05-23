Six-year-old’s hilarious response to brother bagging makeup

You’re never too young to understand the power of makeup, which one 6-year-old proved by shutting down her brother for poking fun at her made-up face.

Little Khloe Dinsmore from California was minding her own business when she walked into her family’s garage and her pesky older brother Kyle got in her face with his video camera.

Khloe was just minding her own business. Photo: Twitter More

“Khloe, what is on your face?” the 18-year-old asked as Khloe strutted in wearing a fun blue sundress.

Her response? The only plausible answer to that question. “Um … beauty.” Mic. Drop.

Priceless: More

She said it with obvious frustration and the amount of confidence we can only dream of having, before she blew us away with a lovely smile, looking and sounding like a future cover girl.

The 6-year-old wore the perfect amount of lipstick and a little eyeshadow — the natural look we all attempt to achieve.

RELATED: Jesinta Franklin reveals her biggest beauty regret

RELATED: Tanya Hennessy's realistic makeup tutorial goes viral

Kyle recognised the one-of-a-kind moment and posted it on Twitter, captioning it perfectly: “I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as my 6-year-old sister.”

Now, everyone wants a taste of Khloe’s confidence.

While most were stunned by this little girl’s bold behaviour her family says it’s an everyday thing.

That's one confident six-year-old. Photo: Twitter More

“I just happened to get it on video that day,” Kyle told BuzzFeed. “She has a very big character; she’s very sassy, so I wasn’t surprised when she said it.”

Khloe, you’re the definition of a beauty queen.

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.