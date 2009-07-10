Gluten-free seafood crepes

- serves 6
- Preparation time:
- Cooking time: 35
Ingredients
1 brown onion, thinly sliced
2 cups prepared salt- reduced vegetable stock
750g mixed seafood, like fish, prawns and mussels
40g reduced-fat spread
2 tablespoons gluten-free cornflour
2 cups skim milk
finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 a lime
1 tablespoon chopped chives
400g packet Creative Gourmet frozen French Style Crepes
side salad, to serve
Method
1. Place onion and stock into a deep frying pan. Bring to a boil. Add seafood. Cook 4-5 min or until fish is cooked and prawns change colour. Remove seafood with a slotted spoon and reserve. Discard the stock.
2. Melt spread in a saucepan over a moderate heat. Stir in cornflour. Cook and stir 2 min. Reduce heat. Add milk gradually. Stir continually until boiling, reduce heat and simmer 2 min.
3. Add zest, juice and chives. Fold through seafood. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Cut crepes in half and heat as directed. Spoon filling onto each allowing 3 per serve. Serve with salad and top with shredded spring/green onions.