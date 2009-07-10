Gluten-free seafood crepes

serves 6

Preparation time:

Cooking time: 35

Ingredients

1 brown onion, thinly sliced

2 cups prepared salt- reduced vegetable stock

750g mixed seafood, like fish, prawns and mussels

40g reduced-fat spread

2 tablespoons gluten-free cornflour

2 cups skim milk

finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 a lime

1 tablespoon chopped chives

400g packet Creative Gourmet frozen French Style Crepes

side salad, to serve

Method

1. Place onion and stock into a deep frying pan. Bring to a boil. Add seafood. Cook 4-5 min or until fish is cooked and prawns change colour. Remove seafood with a slotted spoon and reserve. Discard the stock.



2. Melt spread in a saucepan over a moderate heat. Stir in cornflour. Cook and stir 2 min. Reduce heat. Add milk gradually. Stir continually until boiling, reduce heat and simmer 2 min.



3. Add zest, juice and chives. Fold through seafood. Season with salt and pepper.



4. Cut crepes in half and heat as directed. Spoon filling onto each allowing 3 per serve. Serve with salad and top with shredded spring/green onions.

