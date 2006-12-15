Going To His Family’s For the Holidays?



The countdown has begun: 10 days before it is officially Christmas. And if you're going to your loved one's home (or up the ante and make that his parents' home!), then you might welcome some advice on making this eventful trip as smooth as possible. (This advice works if you are going to "her family's" as well.)





Basically, you need to put your issues, agenda, and strong feelings aside. When you are a guest in someone else's home, especially during a holiday, then it's only good manners and makes most sense to cede to their style, traditions, and rituals. Now is not the time to impose your family's style or traditions, or make a loud declaration about how you find singing in loud voices at someone's door step boring.







You should, indeed, quiz your significant other about his/her family style. Do they in fact don hats, coats, and scarves and go caroling through the neighborhood? Do they spend Christmas Eve at High Mass? Do they drink a lot and eat barely? Or are the teetotalers and food the focus? Are you a vegetarian and they a family of meat eaters? You need to do your homework.







You should offer to help with dishes or errands, and keep your room tidy. This is about being respectful.

It's always a nice gesture to arrive with a small gift for the house. Nothing extravagant, but something that shows you made an effort and thought of the family beforehand.







Give yourself some alone time - either outside the house or inside. This is as much for you as your hosts. It's stressful being in someone else's space, especially during holidays when a lot of expectations get kicked up. Take a walk. Go shopping. Have a coffee.





