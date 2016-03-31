Guy Sebastian: "I want to get the snip"





Well, that's a headline we did not see coming!

The X Factor judge Guy Sebastian has admitted he wants a vasectomy.

"I want to get the snip to be honest," the father of two confessed on an interview with Kyle and Jackie O.

"I just went on holidays with the kids, and that's when you realise what a punish it can be. I've got two. Three we would be outnumbered."

The 34-year-old singer has been married since 2008 to his lifestyle blogger wife Jules.

The pair have two kids together, Hudson, 3, and Archer, 23 months - but according to Guy, that's more than enough!

Guy, Jules and their two sons, Hudson and Archer. Photo: Instagram. More

"I think we are done. I'm going to try and get the snip," he said in an interview with an Australian publication last December.

"A voucher for the snip doctor for Christmas would be nice."

However, Jules hinted that a third child might still be on the horizon for the couple, despite saying their family felt "complete".

"Everyone wants a girl," she said.

Guess we'll wait and see who wins out...

