Hailey Baldwin pranked Kendall Jenner during interview!









Hailey Baldwin pranked her BFF Kendall Jenner in the most ridiculous way possible!

During an interview with E! News, the model called Hailey, 19, who then handed her phone to presenter Jason Kennedy.

“I just found this phone in an Uber do you know who it belongs to?” he asked.

“Let me just call someone she might be with,” Kendall replied.

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner are BFFs. Photo: Instagram More

“It says Ken on the phone are you Jen,” Jason asks.

“I’m calling from my boyfriend’s phone, my name is Rachel,” she replies.

Hailey tells Kendall she was joking. Photo: E! More

Hailey and Jason then called the reality star back to tell her about the prank.

Too funny!

