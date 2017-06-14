Has Lorde had a secret onion ring Insta account?

While it's no surprise to find out our fav celebs might have the odd secret social media account, it is surprising to find out they might have an account dedicated to, er, onion rings!

That's right, it's been suggested by a superfan that our gal Lorde has been at the helm of her own secret Instagram account @onionringsworldwide.

Is this the onion ring Lorde ate on her flight?

New Zealand outlet Newshub stumbled across the account, and after some deep investigation it would seem all signs pointed to 20-year-old Ella Yelich-O'Connor being the secret onion reviewer.

While the account only boasted 24 followers, one of those followers was the Green Light singer, along with a bunch of close pals, with the super-social-media-stalker-fan comparing the onion reviews to activity on Lorde's other social media channels.

Case in point? The onion ring being reviewed on a plane was actually eaten by Lorde during a charter flight from Bonaroo festival in Tennessee, with the Kiwi singer tweeting about her police escort to the airport. That's pretty hard-hitting evidence.

Has the singer kept this account secret?

Did Lorde just eat onion rings in this shot?