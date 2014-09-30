Has Miranda Kerr got a new man?

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Miranda Kerr in Paris. Photo: instagram/mirandakerr More

Does Miranda Kerr have a new man in her life?



That’s the question Kerr's five million-plus Instagram followers were left wondering when the supermodel posted a photo of a bunch of pink roses on her account.

The cryptic post, simply captioned: "Lucky girl #thankful," was uploaded from the French fashion capital, where the 31-year-old has been strutting her stuff on the runway for Paris Fashion Week.

The sender of the pink roses remains a mystery. Photo: instagram/mirandakerr More

The mother-of-one from Gunnedah, New South Wales, is also in the city of love to promote her latest geisha-inspired cover for Vogue Japan.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been keeping her social media followers entertained with her Paris pics, including a snap of Kerr straddling the window of the Bonne Nuit Paris hotel, her long legs peering from beneath a sexy, cut-out leather skirt.

Another shows off her enviable back with her hair in a top-knot, clad in pearls and a skimpy black top.

Miranda straddles the hotel window. As you do. Photo: instagram/mirandakerr More



