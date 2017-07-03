Healthy spring green lasagna

Serves 4

Preparation time: PT10m

Cooking time: PT45m

Ingredients

4 french shallots, diced.

2 tablespoons olive oil.

3 garlic cloves, crushed.

1 teaspoon sea salt.

1 tablespoon capers.

1 quantity Cashew Cheese (see below).

250 ml (1 cup) coconut cream.

250 ml (1 cup) vegetable stock.

zest of one lemon.

juice of 1/2 lemon.

25 g (1/2 cup) chopped mint.

15 g (1/4 cup) chopped basil.

7 g (1/4 cup) chopped flat-leaf parsley.

80 g (1/2 cup) peas.

95 g (1/2 cup) broad (fava) beans.

1 bunch asparagus, chopped.

2 kale leaves, chopped.

250 g gluten-free lasagna sheets.

Method

1. Cook the shallots in the plant-based oil in a large saucepan over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, salt and capers and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the ‘goat’s’ cheese, coconut cream, vegetable stock and lemon zest and juice. Once the mixture begins to thicken, after about 5 minutes, add the mint, basil and parsley.

2. Remove from the heat and keep warm. While the sauce is thickening, steam the peas, broad beans, asparagus and broccolini for 5 minutes. In the last minute add the chopped kale and immediately remove from the heat.

3. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). In a lasagne dish, begin by spreading a small spoonful of sauce over the bottom of the dish, top with lasagne sheets then add a good serving of the steamed vegetables. Top with more sauce and another layer of lasagne sheets. Repeat this 2–3 times or until out of mixture.

4. Spoon sauce onto the top lasagne sheet and bake in the oven for 20–30 minutes or until the mixture is bubbling and the top is crisp. Serve with a fresh garden salad or on its own.

Notes

For Kate's Cashew "Goats" Cheese: Place 2 cups of raw cashews that have been soaking in water overnight in a food processor or blender with 1 teaspoon of salt, 2 tablespoons coconut oil, 1/4 cup of water, juice of one lemon and 1 teaspoon of savoury yeast flakes (optional). Blitz until smooth and roll into a log shape or ball using a piece of muslin. Place in refrigerator for 2-3 hours to chill and set. It will keep in the fridge for 1-2 weeks.



