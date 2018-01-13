Hilarious moment little brother gets his own back on sister

This is the hilariously cute moment a little boy got his own back on his older sister by whacking her over the head with a plastic bowling pin.

In the clip, which was filmed in Houghton-le-Spring on Saturday, the little girl is bossing her baby brother around when he finally cracks, whips out the bowling pin and bobs her on the head.

"Sister had been winding her brother up and he finally gets his own back for once," their mother wrote online.

"She was absolutely fine the bowling pin isn't hard and I think she was more shocked he got his own back for the first time," their mother added.

"They love to wind each other up but also love each other dearly."