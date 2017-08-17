Is this the dumbest parking fail in Australia?

You’re desperate for a spot, the car park is full, so you park in the trolley bay?

Yep, makes sense.

This newest parking fail definitely deserves a face palm – montage!

Source: Giphy More

The image uploaded by the NSW Police on Facebook shows a sneaky Honda Jazz parking inside the return trolley bay.

“What a Jazz-y parking job. Next time you should shop around for a better spot! #trolleybae,” the image was captioned.

It left many wondering how on earth the person actually got out of their car.

Is this the worst parking fail ever? Photo: Facebook More

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” one person commented.

“THE NERVE,” another said, clearly outraged.

RELATED: Car sticker sparks row over road rules

RELATED: The most horrendous parking fails ever

The dubious park happened near Westfield shopping centre in Penrith, NSW, possibly highlighting a lack of spots, according to locals.

“This just shows how desperate we are for additional parking in Penrith,” one local wrote online.

Seriously? Photo: Getty More

When it comes to stopping car doors and trolleys putting dents in your car, others pointed out this was taking safe parking to a whole new level.

“Anything to stop the ‘door dents’,” one person wrote.

“This takes safe parking to ‘boss’ level,” another added.

So, #trolleybae officially wins the internet.

Source: Giphy More

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.