Is this the dumbest parking fail in Australia?

You’re desperate for a spot, the car park is full, so you park in the trolley bay?
Yep, makes sense.
This newest parking fail definitely deserves a face palm – montage!
The image uploaded by the NSW Police on Facebook shows a sneaky Honda Jazz parking inside the return trolley bay.
“What a Jazz-y parking job. Next time you should shop around for a better spot! #trolleybae,” the image was captioned.
It left many wondering how on earth the person actually got out of their car.
“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” one person commented.
“THE NERVE,” another said, clearly outraged.
The dubious park happened near Westfield shopping centre in Penrith, NSW, possibly highlighting a lack of spots, according to locals.
“This just shows how desperate we are for additional parking in Penrith,” one local wrote online.
When it comes to stopping car doors and trolleys putting dents in your car, others pointed out this was taking safe parking to a whole new level.
“Anything to stop the ‘door dents’,” one person wrote.
“This takes safe parking to ‘boss’ level,” another added.
So, #trolleybae officially wins the internet.
