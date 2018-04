There are likely to be friendship issues coming up this week. Have you been a good friend and if not, what can you do about it? If someone is upsetting you this week, try not to engage too much, as the whole thing could easily spiral out of control! This is the year for you to work out who your friends really are, so proceed with that in mind! Financially, it's time to give your bank account an overhaul or a good rethink.

96pisces.jpg